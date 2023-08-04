Am I a mosquito magnet? How to avoid getting bitten
From beaches to barbecues, mosquitos are the guests no one likes to see. Scientists are finding that people’s scent has a lot to do with who attracts mosquitoes and how even exercising outdoors can make you more vulnerable. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY and board-certified dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry provides insight.Aug. 4, 2023
Am I a mosquito magnet? How to avoid getting bitten
