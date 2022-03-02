IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Al Roker wins Cronkite Award for excellence in journalism

TODAY

Al Roker wins Cronkite Award for excellence in journalism

TODAY's Al Roker has won the Walter Cronkite Award for excellence in journalism. The dean of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism called Roker, "a trusted and treasured voice in homes all across America."March 2, 2022

