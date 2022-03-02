Al Roker wins Cronkite Award for excellence in journalism
01:14
Share this -
copied
TODAY’s Al Roker has won the Walter Cronkite Award for excellence in journalism. The dean of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism called Roker, “a trusted and treasured voice in homes all across America.”March 2, 2022
UP NEXT
Courteney Cox talks new series, aging, whether she'll get married
05:29
School librarian shares love of reading, gets special surprise on TODAY
09:04
Watch a sneak peak of the new dating show, ‘The Courtship’
01:06
‘Earning It’ docuseries shines light on women in the NFL
00:43
Why Larry David pulled new documentary hours before premiere
00:34
Queen Elizabeth returns to work after recovering from COVID-19