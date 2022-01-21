Adele postpones Las Vegas residency just 24 hours before 1st show

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Adele apologized to fans in a video on Thursday, announcing she is postponing her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency due to COVID-related issues with her crew. All of the shows will be rescheduled, but the singer says she needs more time. “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” the singer told fans.
Jan. 21, 2022
