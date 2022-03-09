How rising oil prices could affect thousands of products

The national average for gas prices is moving higher, but experts say this is going to affect more than just prices at the pump: 60 percent of oil consumption is used for fuel, while the remaining 40 percent goes to a multitude of products including the plastic in smartphones and grains that feed chickens. As a result, consumers will start to see a major increase in costs across aisles in stores. NBC's Sam Brock takes a closer look at the impact of skyrocketing oil prices.March 9, 2022