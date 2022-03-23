Crash in Oklahoma leaves 6 high school students dead
A vehicle collided with a semitruck in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, killing six high school students inside. It is unclear what caused the crash. Officials say school will be open but staff members will focus on students’ emotional well-being.March 23, 2022
