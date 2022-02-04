Team USA’s flag bearers describe leading country in opening ceremony: ‘My heart is so full’
Curler John Shuster and speed skater Brittany Bowe join TODAY live to talk about the honor of being Team USA’s flag bearers during the 2022 Winter Games opening ceremony. “I can’t think of a more powerful and uniting moment than what we just went through together,” Bowe says.Feb. 4, 2022
