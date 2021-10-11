2 students talk about their work with Malala Fund to enact change

As our celebration of the International Day of the Girl continues, the 3rd Hour of TODAY is joined by Nibras Basitkey, a student refugee from Iraq who risked her life to continue her education after ISIS advanced on her village, and TK Saccoh, a writer and student who moved with her family to the U.S. from Sierra Leone in 2005 after the civil war. They talk about contributing to Assembly, the Malala Fund's digital newsletter for girls around the world.Oct. 11, 2021