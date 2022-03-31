‘Shop All Day’: Women-owned businesses, plus Nancy Twine from Briogeo
25:03
In honor of Women’s History Month, we are celebrating women-owned businesses and the ladies who built them. We’ve got everything from cosmetics to jewelry to bathing suits made for all body types. In addition, we have a conversation with Nancy Twine, the woman who founded the buzzy brand Briogeo.March 31, 2022
