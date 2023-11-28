Flu numbers are on the rise: Here's how to stay healthy
02:03
UP NEXT
Mounjaro may be 3 times more effective than Ozempic, study finds
03:26
Exercises to keep you active and healthy throughout the holidays
04:08
Celebrating 20 years of ‘Thanks and Giving’ with Marlo Thomas
02:51
Woman’s journey from patient to doctor gives hope to children
04:35
Two young cancer patients find friendship and hope at St. Jude
08:07
How a college softball team helped inspire young cancer patient
06:15
Why it’s important to get the updated COVID booster
03:45
How to recognize — and deal with — the narcissist in your life
12:09
At-home workouts to stay in shape during the winter months
03:55
TODAY celebrates 20 years of Thanks & Giving with St. Jude
06:55
Avoid flus, colds, more this holiday season with these health tips
04:04
Eye drop recall expanded to more than two dozen products
00:34
How to keep the peace among family during the holidays
04:01
Get better sleep: What you need to do before bed
03:35
How treatment for hearing loss can help reduce risk of dementia
04:30
How being deeply curious can strengthen connections
04:22
Study suggests Wegovy can reduce risk of heart attacks, strokes
03:07
Does insurance cover weight-loss drugs like Ozempic?
01:00
New drugs revolutionizing weight-loss and health care
04:34
Flu numbers are on the rise: Here's how to stay healthy
02:03
Copied
Copied
Although flu and cold season has started later than in 2022, the latest numbers from the CDC show a spike in flu, COVID-19 and RSV. NBC’s Dr. Tara Narula joins TODAY with advice on how to stay safe this holiday season.Nov. 28, 2023
Now Playing
Flu numbers are on the rise: Here's how to stay healthy
02:03
UP NEXT
Mounjaro may be 3 times more effective than Ozempic, study finds
03:26
Exercises to keep you active and healthy throughout the holidays
04:08
Celebrating 20 years of ‘Thanks and Giving’ with Marlo Thomas
02:51
Woman’s journey from patient to doctor gives hope to children
04:35
Two young cancer patients find friendship and hope at St. Jude
08:07
How a college softball team helped inspire young cancer patient
06:15
Why it’s important to get the updated COVID booster
03:45
How to recognize — and deal with — the narcissist in your life
12:09
At-home workouts to stay in shape during the winter months
03:55
TODAY celebrates 20 years of Thanks & Giving with St. Jude
06:55
Avoid flus, colds, more this holiday season with these health tips
04:04
Eye drop recall expanded to more than two dozen products
00:34
How to keep the peace among family during the holidays
04:01
Get better sleep: What you need to do before bed
03:35
How treatment for hearing loss can help reduce risk of dementia
04:30
How being deeply curious can strengthen connections
04:22
Study suggests Wegovy can reduce risk of heart attacks, strokes
03:07
Does insurance cover weight-loss drugs like Ozempic?
01:00
New drugs revolutionizing weight-loss and health care