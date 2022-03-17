IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch and support 14 women entrepreneurs with Jill Martin on TODAY All Day

  • Now Playing

    ‘Cyrano’ star Haley Bennett describes modernizing Roxanne

    04:52
  • UP NEXT

    Josh Peck gets candid about weight loss, addiction and happiness

    09:10

  • Leighton Meester on the twists and turns in her thriller ‘The Weekend Away’

    03:52

  • ‘The Gilded Age’ star Denée Benton’s deep connection to her character

    05:19

  • ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ cast on the joy of playing their characters

    06:53

  • ‘This Is Us’ star Niles Fitch reflects on playing teenage Randall Pearson

    07:08

  • ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ cast discuss the evolution of their characters

    04:45

  • Sam Waterston, Anthony Anderson on potential ‘Law & Order’ guest stars

    01:11

  • Mariska Hargitay, Chris Meloni talk Benson and Stabler’s feelings

    04:58

  • Anna Chlumsky on ‘Inventing Anna’ and why Anna Delvey’s story captivated America

    05:35

  • Jodie Sweetin remembers Bob Saget and talks new movie

    08:26

  • Do figure skaters get dizzy when they spin?

    02:00

  • Shaun White answers the biggest snowboarding questions

    05:01

  • Jim Gaffigan shares what inspires his comedy

    05:35

  • David Archuleta on therapy, self-acceptance and using music as an outlet

    05:31

  • ‘Austin & Ally’ star Laura Marano dishes on ‘The Royal Treatment’

    04:58

  • Francia Raisa on co-starring alongside Hilary Duff in ‘How I Met Your Father’

    04:18

  • Voice actor behind Bart Simpson reflects on ‘The Simpsons’

    06:51

  • ‘Cheer’ stars on season two, fame and why viewers connect with the show

    03:42

  • Fran Drescher on why every human should own a dog

    04:09

TODAY

‘Cyrano’ star Haley Bennett describes modernizing Roxanne

04:52

Haley Bennett, who plays Roxanne in the movie-musical “Cyrano,” shares how she went about the role and what it was like to work with Peter Dinklage, who stars as Cyrano de Bergerac.March 17, 2022

  • Now Playing

    ‘Cyrano’ star Haley Bennett describes modernizing Roxanne

    04:52
  • UP NEXT

    Josh Peck gets candid about weight loss, addiction and happiness

    09:10

  • Leighton Meester on the twists and turns in her thriller ‘The Weekend Away’

    03:52

  • ‘The Gilded Age’ star Denée Benton’s deep connection to her character

    05:19

  • ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ cast on the joy of playing their characters

    06:53

  • ‘This Is Us’ star Niles Fitch reflects on playing teenage Randall Pearson

    07:08

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All