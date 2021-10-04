Ella Emhoff's mom teases her about baggy fashion week look

Kerstin Emhoff is proud of her daughter's budding modeling career, but she's not afraid to poke fun at some of the bold ensembles she's been rocking.

Over the weekend, the think tank CEO posted a photo of an outfit the 22-year-old sported at Paris Fashion Week. In the snapshot, the model, who is stepdaughter to Vice President Kamala Harris, dons an all-black look complete with a baggy sweater and pants, a quilted bag and sunglasses.

Emhoff looks cooler than ever in an all-black look at Paris Fashion Week. Victor Virgile / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Apparently, mom couldn't help but be concerned that the pants were a tad too long for her daughter and she added a comedic, yet relatable caption.

"I hope you don't trip on these pants @ellaemhoff #MOMWORRIES," the 54-year-old wrote in her Instagram stories.

Mother knows best, right? Kemhoff / Instagram

The recent Parsons graduate was spotted in Paris on Monday walking with boyfriend Sam Hine, a GQ editor, outside the Stella McCartney fashion show and seemed to continue her baggy streak in an oversized plaid blazer and flared pants that she paired with a black crop top and a brown handbag.

The couple looked dashing at their latest fashion week appearance. Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

Emhoff quickly became a breakout style star after she sported a standout coat on Inauguration Day in January. It didn't take long for her to sign a contract with IMG Models afterward and in February, she made her modeling debut at New York Fashion Week.

In July, Emhoff walked the runway in Paris for designer Balenciaga and practiced her model walk once again. Flash forward to September and she made her Met Gala debut in New York City in a red pantsuit with matching sneakers.

Lady in red: Emhoff turned heads on the Met Gala red carpet. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images For The Met Museum

We can't wait to see what the budding fashion star does next!