Who is Ella Emhoff? Meet Kamala Harris' stepdaughter and breakout style star

On Inauguration Day, all eyes were on Ella Emhoff, the stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, whose exciting style — that coat! — turned heads in a big way.

For many Americans, it was the first time they really got to know Harris' immediate family, which includes her husband, Doug Emhoff, and his two children with ex-wife Kerstin Emhoff: Cole and Ella.

Here's everything we know about Ella Emhoff, the younger sibling.

Emhoff is 21 years old and a student at Parsons School of Design in New York City. Art and design appear to be big passions of hers — her Instagram page is almost entirely devoted to the colorful knitwear she makes, from rainbow-striped pants to checkered, lime green bikini tops.

Before the inauguration, she opened up to Vogue about her outfit, which included a maroon dress by Batsheva and a plaid, bedazzled coat by Miu Miu. The previous night, she wore a suit-like ensemble of a dress shirt, tie, skirt and trenchcoat, all reportedly by Thom Browne.

"My mood board was very 'little girl,' in a sense, a lot of scalloped collars and big silhouette shoulders and small buttons," she told the magazine. "I was going for something girlier, to embrace my feminine side — especially after that suit that I felt so great in — because, like, how many times do you prepare yourself to attend an inauguration? This momentous of an event deserves a momentous outfit."

The looks earned Emhoff tons of praise throughout the day, with many on social media nicknaming her the "first daughter of Bushwick," a nod to the Brooklyn neighborhood she reportedly calls home.

In this screenshot from the livestream of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Emhoff speaks about her stepmother. DNCC via Getty Images

While Emhoff is based on the East Coast now, she grew up in California, part of the blended family that's received much attention in recent weeks and includes her mom, dad and stepmother, whom Emhoff and her brother call "Momala." (Fun fact: They call their dad "Doug," according to a recent interview with The New York Times.)

The new vice president has been open about her role as a proud stepmom and her friendship with her husband's ex-wife.

"She and I became a duo of cheerleaders in the bleachers at Ella’s swim meets and basketball games, often to Ella’s embarrassment," Harris wrote in a personal essay in 2019. "We sometimes joke that our modern family is almost a little too functional."

Emhoff poses with her dad and brother at a campaign rally for Harris in 2019. Tony Avelar / AP

And it's clear that Emhoff is just as supportive of her stepmom. She's been by her side at campaign rallies, spoke glowingly about her during last year's virtual Democratic National Convention, and, of course, she was cheering her on as she was sworn in as the nation's first Black, female vice president on Wednesday.

There's a good chance we'll be seeing more of Emhoff — and the great style she and the rest of the new administration's families brought on Wednesday.

"It’s something that I think a lot of people in the past also haven’t put as much emphasis on, especially because you didn’t really think that certain people (in past administrations) were going to be throwing outfits out there," she told Vogue. "You didn’t expect much. Amongst Dr. Biden and Kamala and Meena (Harris) and me, though, I guess there is kind of some anticipation about what we’re going to put out there in terms of fashion. Maybe that’s because we’re all women, or maybe it’s because we’ve had big outfits in the past, but I think people are definitely going to be paying more attention."