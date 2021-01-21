Doug Emhoff's ex-wife attends inauguration, gushes about their kids

For Kamala Harris, it's a very modern family.

That philosophy is even applied to her relationship with her husband's ex-wife, Kerstin Emhoff, who was in attendance on Wednesday for President Joe Biden's inauguration.

Who is Doug Emhoff's ex-wife, Kerstin?

Originally from Minnesota, Kerstin, 53, serves as the CEO of the production company Prettybird, specializing in everything from films and television shows to commercials and music videos. Doug and Kerstin Emhoff were married from 1992 until they divorced in 2008. The couple share two children together: Cole, 26, and Ella, 21.

Kerstin Emhoff on Sept. 27, 2016 in New York City. Robin Marchant / Getty Images

"To know Cole and Ella is to know that their mother Kerstin is an incredible mother," Harris wrote in an essay about her blended family last year. "Kerstin and I hit it off ourselves and are dear friends. She and I became a duo of cheerleaders in the bleachers at Ella’s swim meets and basketball games, often to Ella’s embarrassment. We sometimes joke that our modern family is almost a little too functional."

According to Marie Claire, Kerstin even volunteered on the campaign trail for Harris's bid for president, shocking staffers. “They were like, ‘The ex-wife wants to do what?’” she said.

This week, Kerstin's devotion to her family was displayed on social media, when she shared snaps from Washington D.C. in anticipation of the events on Wednesday, gushing about her kids being in the spotlight for the big day.

On Tuesday, she shared a photo with her children on the National Mall, paired with the excited caption, "Here we go!"

Then on Wednesday, she went into proud mom mode, sharing a snap of her kids descending the stairs in their Inauguration Day finest. The caption simply said, "My babies," followed by a crying face emoji.

She also shared lots more moments on her Twitter, where she seems to be a bit more active than on Instagram, including a selfie showing her view from the stage.

"Wow," the caption read.

Seems like in this modern family, love runs deep.