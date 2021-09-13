The Met Gala? In September?

After a hiatus due to the pandemic, the annual Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit gala is back. In fact, this year we'll have TWO fashion exhibitions and star-studded events at the Metropolitan Museum in New York City with the second event being held on the traditional first Monday in May.

The theme of the 2021 Met Gala is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," honoring the 75th anniversary of the Costume Institute and celebrating modern American fashion. How will celebrities and designers interpret that theme? We can't wait to find out! Keep checking in to see the latest ensembles arriving on the famous museum steps.

Dan Levy

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

The "Schitt's Creek" creator and star chose a head-turning look by Loewe for his white carpet moment.

Billie Eilish

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

The normally toned-down pop star went for all-out glamour at the Met Gala in this Marilyn Monroe-worthy gown by Oscar de la Renta.

Serena Williams

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum

Serena Williams said her Gucci look was inspired by superheroes — and we can see why!

Lil Nas X

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

The boundary-pushing rapper and singer wore three full outfits on his journey up the Met steps, including a gold-plated suit of armor.

Maisie Williams

John Shearer / WireImage

"Game of Thrones" star Maisie Williams said her look at the Met Gala was inspired by another production: "The Matrix."

Amanda Gorman

John Shearer / WireImage

The inaugural poet and co-chair of the night's event said her Vera Wang look was inspired by the Statue of Liberty. She certainly looks statuesque!

Timothee Chalamet

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

At just 25 years old, the actor is already a style icon and is a co-chair of this event (along with other Gen Z favorites, like performer Billie Eilish, tennis star Naomi Osaka and inaugural poet Amanda Gorman).

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

It looks like Brooklyn Beckham is just as stylish as his fashion designer mom (or should we say mum), Victoria Beckham. He joins fiance Nicola Peltz on the white carpet.

Carolyn Maloney

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, who represents New York's 12th district in the House of Representatives, is making a political statement with her fashion statement. "I have long used fashion as a force 4 change," she wrote in a Twitter post while calling for the certification of the Equal Rights Amendment.

Eva Chen

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

As the head of fashion and shopping for Instagram, we're not surprised to see Eva Chen in a colorful showstopper of an outfit.

Anna Wintour

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Covered in florals, the Vogue editor-in-chief and belle of the ball (she's a longtime chairwoman of the event) told TODAY's Sheinelle Jones that she's wearing a vintage Oscar de la Renta gown.

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman

John Shearer / WireImage

New couple alert! The actor and Marchesa designer strode arm-in-arm up the Met's famous stairs.

Emma Chamberlain

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

The YouTube star has shed her signature sweats for this high-glam look from Louis Vuitton.

Tom Ford

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

The designer, who optimizes American luxury, was perfectly on theme at the 75th anniversary event.

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer proves that sometimes the sexiest dresses show the least amount of skin. This slinky number with long sleeves and a turtleneck is sophistication at its finest.

Ilana Glazer

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Is there anything more glamorous than feathers? Ilana Glazer looks effortlessly chic in this light-as-air gown.

Rachel Smith

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

With ruffles and polka dots, this sweet dress makes a statement on the white carpet.

Leon Bridges

John Shearer / WireImage

The soulful singer is just as smooth when it comes to fashion!