Ella Emhoff, Kamala Harris' stepdaughter, walks the runway in Paris

Ella Emhoff just marked a major milestone in her budding modeling career.

On Wednesday, the 22-year-old gave her Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes look at her latest gig for designer Balenciaga, and it looks like she felt right at home among the seasoned models.

Emhoff, the stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, walked in the brand's Paris Fashion Week show and sported a long black blazer and a matching overcoat. She accessorized with pointed black boots and wore her hair pulled back in a sleek bun.

Emhoff shared a photo of herself striking a sassy pose, a video of herself strutting her stuff on the runway and a photo of her fabulous footwear.

"balenciaga couture thank you/congrats to @demnagvasalia and the whole balenciaga team truly amazing," she captioned the post.

The Parsons School of Design graduate quickly became a breakout style star after she stepped out in an eye-catching coat on Inauguration Day in January. Shortly afterwards, she signed a contract with IMG Models, an agency that also represents Gigi and Bella Hadid.

After Emhoff rocked the runway in Paris, IMG shared its own video of the model's big moment and captioned the post "Haute Attack. ❤️‍🔥."

In February, Emhoff made her modeling debut at Proenza Schouler's show during New York Fashion Week. Shortly after signing with IMG, she told the New York Times that she'd never thought about modeling before the agency reached out to her.

"I was pretty surprised when everything with IMG was happening because when I was younger, I never saw that as being part of my timeline," she said.

"As someone who, like a lot of young girls out there, had self-confidence issues, it is intimidating and scary to go into this world that is hyper-focused on you and the body," she added.

The following month, she spoke out about her growing career during an episode of Good Morning Vogue.

“I have to be honest, I wasn’t expecting this. I think life really did a 180,” she said.

In May, Emhoff graduated from Parsons and her stepmom shared a sweet message of congratulations.

“I am so proud of you,” she wrote on Instagram. “Keep dreaming with ambition and there is nothing you cannot achieve. Love, Momala.”