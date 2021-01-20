Kamala Harris' family wears eye-catching looks on Inauguration Day

Great coats in politics have been a thing for a while, but now there's another to add to the list.

Ella Emhoff, stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, made quite the entrance at Wednesday's inauguration ceremony with a bejeweled, plaid coat with an oversized collar, reportedly by Miu Miu, which prompted a flurry of excitement on social media. She also wore a black leather headband from Loeffler Randall.

"Let me tell you, I am excited for the next 4 years," one Twitter user wrote.

Ella Emhoff in the coat that caught everyone's attention. Here she is arriving alongside brother Cole Emhoff to the inauguration ceremony on Wednesday. Win McNamee / Getty Images

Earlier Meena Harris, the vice president's niece, shared a glimpse of what Emhoff presumably had on underneath that coat when she posted a snapshot of the two of them on the morning of Inauguration Day.

Meena Harris wore a bright and shiny, tiered turquoise skirt and matching blouse with puffed shoulders from Ulla Johnson, while Ella Emhoff's dress was a similar style: long and satiny with puffed shoulders and a high neckline in maroon.

Ella Emhoff and Meena Harris pose on the morning of Inauguration Day. meena/instagram

"This wasn't planned but I'm very excited about it!" Meena Harris wrote on Instagram.

Her daughters, the vice president's grandnieces, were also in attendance.

The previous night Meena Harris shared a photo of the girls, Amara and Leela, in matching peach-colored dresses, white Doc Martens and light-colored puffer coats, which they wore to a COVID-19 memorial with President Joe Biden and his family. On Wednesday they appeared wearing fur coats and cuddled up with blankets. Their dad showed off his sense of style, too, wearing a pair of coveted Air Jordan sneakers, Meena Harris appeared to confirm on Twitter.

Meena Harris, the vice president's niece, attended the inauguration celebrations with her family. Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

The vice president's sister, Maya Harris, was also in Washington to show her support. Her daughter, Meena Harris, shared a photo of the two of them before the inauguration ceremony, showing her mom in a chic navy pantsuit and matching jacket with a ruffled collar.

And on his very first day as second gentleman, Doug Emhoff wore Ralph Lauren. He was seen at a church service Wednesday morning wearing a simple yet classy suit and tie in dark gray, alongside his wife, whose bright purple coat turned heads. The couple wore matching black face masks.

Doug Emhoff kept it simple alongside his wife, Vice President Kamala Harris, in a classic Ralph Lauren suit. Evan Vucci / AP

If these looks are any hint, fashion fans will have a lot to look forward to over Harris' tenure!