Father's Day is right around the corner, so the Ambush Makeover team decided to ambush some deserving dads with a brand new look.

Style expert Jill Martin and celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari surprised two neighbors from New Orleans, Louisiana, with a trip to New York City. Their families joined them on the journey that culminated in a dude-approved makeover.

After trading in cargo pants for stylish threads, we can't believe how incredible they both look.

If you've got a guy at home who could use some new duds, read on for Martin's picks.

Zachary Jacobs

According to his partner Casi, Zachary Jacobs is a jack of all trades. Because he works in construction and mechanics, she said there "always seems to be a layer of dirt and grease that never comes off." That didn't stop Martin and Licari from peeling back the layers to reveal a brand new Zachary Jacobs.

Dress Shirt

Slim Ludlow Stretch Cotton Dress Shirt, $70, J.Crew

Martin picked this gingham dress shirt to provide a patterned pop against the more traditional suit. The smaller check print makes a bit more subtle than a traditional gingham, so it's perfect for dressier occasions.

Amazon Essentials Wrinkle-Resistant Dress Shirt, $20, Amazon

For a less expensive workwear staple, it seems like customers love the quality of this shirt for the $20 price.

Suit Jacket

Ludlow Slim-Fit Suit Jacket, $425, J.Crew

This sophisticated suit jacket can work as part of a set, or on its own over a nice T-shirt for an updated night out look. It also has a bit of stretch to make it more comfortable than your average jacket.

Chambray Sport Coat, $84, Nordstrom

For a more casual-looking jacket at an affordable price, this lightweight sport coat also seems like a great option. Plus, it's on sale for 50% off right now.

Suit Pants

Ludlow Slim-Fit Suit Pant, $225, J.Crew

Martin picked these pants to match the suit jacket above. They're made from the same four season wool fabric and the stretch provides a comfortable foundation to any work look.

George Performance Suit Pants, $20, Walmart

These bestselling suit pants are a great alternative if you're looking for something budget-friendly. They come in four different colors and feature wrinkle-resistant, flex fabric for a comfortable fit.

Dress Belt

Italian Leather Dress Belt, $68, J.Crew

And of course no suit is complete without a belt to tie the look together. This classic belt is handsome enough to look nice with any outfit, but simple enough to look effortlessly stylish.

Mio Marino Genuine Leather Dress Belt, $15, Amazon

This bestselling belt has racked up over 4,700 reviews on Amazon and seems to be well-liked because it's got a 4.6 star rating! It comes in a huge assortment of colors, but we like the classic brown or black to complete any look.

Charles Ivy

Charles Ivy is a 45-year-old construction worker and his wife, Valerie, is a stay at home mom to their son. Ivy will be attempting a big move to Tennessee to start his own business, but his wife said he needs a little more confidence to do so. "A new professional look would help him believe in himself... in his abilities and his talent," she told TODAY. So, our team was of course up for the task to make Ivy feel like the classy business man he is!

When Ivy came in, he had hair down to his waist! He was open to having his long locks chopped off for a good cause — Wigs for Kids — and the final result was jaw dropping!

White Cotton Dress Shirt

Ludlow Stretch Two-Ply Easy-Care Cotton Dress Shirt, $70, J. Crew

This easy-care cotton shirt is perfect for summer and it won't wrinkle easily.

Double Pump Mens Cotton Button Down, $25, Amazon

For a more affordable option, we found this similar style on Amazon. It's available in tons of other colors and prints as well.

Gray Blazer

Ludlow Suit Jacket in Italian Wool-Linen, $425, J. Crew

Light gray is a great trend for the warmer months. This suit jacket is made from a lightweight wool-linen, so it won't be too hot either.

Tasso Elba Men's 100% Linen 2-Button Blazer, $60 (usually $120), Macy's

We found another light gray blazer option for a fraction of the price. This one is also made from a lightweight fabric that will keep him looking sharp and feeling comfortable all day.

Dark Wash Denim

770 Straight-Fit Jean, $98, J. Crew

Dark jeans are a must-have closet staple. Paired with the blazer, they give nice contrast. They can be easily paired with a T-shirt for a more casual day as well.

Calvin Klein Men's Straight Fit Jeans, $49 (usually $70), J. Crew

These stylish Calvin Klein jeans are a great price. Like the ones above, they're also straight leg and a very versatile dark wash.

Sunglasses

Cape Sunglasses, $60, J. Crew

Any guy will look instantly cool in these shades. They feature UV-protected lenses and they're available in three different colors.

Vans Spicoli 4 Sunglasses in Tortoise Shell, $12, ASOS

If he's looking for a cheap pair of sunglasses with the same cool guy vibe, then try these tortoise shell shades from ASOS.

Statement Socks

Small Dot Socks, $7 (usually $15), J. Crew

These trendy small dot socks add a nice pop of color and detail to a simple outfit. Plus, they're on sale!

BOSS Anchor Socks, $7 (usually $14), Nordstrom

For these same price, he can also try these fun anchor printed dress socks for the summer. We love the bold red color.

Popular Sneakers

Nike for J.Crew Killshot 2 Sneakers, $90, J.Crew

We featured these sneakers in our Father's Day gift guide earlier this week, and Martin thought they'd be the perfect way to give Ivy's look a fun finishing touch.

