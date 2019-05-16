Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 16, 2019, 2:14 PM UTC By TODAY

The weekend's almost here, which means it's time for another edition of Ambush Makeover!

Style expert Jill Martin and celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari picked two ladies from the plaza for the chance to get a total transformation courtesy of TODAY.

Jodie Petroski and Kay Vettleson are in town for a massive girls trip (with 45 women!) and figured there's no time to embrace change than on a fun getaway with the ladies.

Read on to get the look yourself at home!

Jodie Petroski

Lace Cocktail Dress

Eliza J Lace Fit & Flare Cocktail Dress, $158, Nordstrom

Martin picked this stylish frock for Petroski because it's glamorous but understated.

Dressystar Lace Party Dress, $31, Amazon

If you're looking for a similar feminine silhouette, this party dress seems like a great option. It's received a 4.3-star rating from over 1,000 reviews.

Bow-Adorned Pumps

Kit Soft Bow Suede Pumps, $138, Ann Taylor

Bows are so on trend this season and Jill picked this cute pair of pumps to capitalize on the trend.

MMJuly Women's Big Bow Pumps, $34, Amazon

This inexpensive alternative has racked up over 600 reviews and features an even more dramatic bow detail.

Statement Earrings

Vina Druzy Drop Earrings, $36, BaubleBar

To top it off, Martin picked this sparkling pair of earrings from Baublebar.

Kay Vettleson

Draped Jacket

Travelers Classic Button-Sleeve Jacket, $99, Chico's

Martin picked this effortless cardigan-style jacket to complement Vettleson's new look. It's the perfect staple for chilly spring nights.

JustVH Women's Long Sleeve Blazer, $14, Walmart

If you're looking for a colorful alternative, this blazer might be just what you're looking for. It comes in a wide range of sizes and 10 different colors.

Classic Tank

Mid-Length Tank, $49, Clara Sun Woo

This classic black tank makes a great foundation to for any outfit.

Hanes Basic Essential Tank, $9, Walmart

If you're looking for something a little more basic, this "essential" tank is a great alternative.

High-Waisted Jeans

Marilyn High-Waisted Straight Jeans, $109, Nordstrom

A pair of black jeans like these are a must-have for any woman's closet. They're the perfect night out staple.

Lee Jeans, $30, Walmart

For an affordable alternative, these jeans seem like a nice option. They've received over 900 reviews on Walmart and come with an approachable price tag.

Tortoiseshell Earrings

Faidra Resin Drop Earrings, $34, Baublebar

Martin topped off the look with a pair of tortoiseshell earrings from Baublebar. We love that these can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.

Pastel Pumps

Patent Leather Pumps, $135, White House Black Market

To complete the picture, Martin picked a stylish pair of pumps. They're no longer available in pink, but she loved this wisteria colored option.

