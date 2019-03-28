Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

March 28, 2019, 2:16 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Courtney Gisriel

It's a sunny morning on the TODAY plaza, and what better way to celebrate than with a bright Ambush Makeover?

TODAY contributor Jill Martin and celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari plucked two women from the plaza for the chance to be made over by their team of experts.

With fans flocking to the plaza in Kathie Lee Gifford's last weeks, it's no surprise we found plenty of deserving participants!

Lynn Jensen

Lynn Jensen is embracing her figure after recently losing 100 pounds! She wanted to visit TODAY for her birthday, but just couldn't wait because she wanted to see Kathie Lee before her last day.

Martin chose feminine patterns and killer heels to help Jensen celebrate reaching this incredible goal.

Floral Dress

Floral Bell Sleeve Dress, $59 (originally $99), Nordstrom

This navy dress is the perfect mix of sweet and sophisticated. The bell sleeves and floral pattern are perfect for spring. Plus, it's on sale right now!

Women's Bell Sleeve Midi Dress, $23, Amazon

If you're looking for a similar dress with a little more coverage, this midi is almost identical! We love that the stretchy waistband looks like it would be forgiving after a delicious Easter brunch.

For similar floral dresses, check out our other picks:

Floral Wrap Mini Dress, Nordstrom

Floral Print Flutter Sleeve Dress, Nordstrom

Pink Pumps

Scalloped Suede Pumps, $91 (originally $130), White House Black Market

Martin paired the floral dress with a pair of sexy pink pumps. Jensen was definitely channeling here inner Elle Woods in these!

Women's Fuchsia Suede High Heel Pumps, $23-34, Amazon

For a more affordable option, these pumps seem like a great option. They've racked up a 4.1-star rating from over 300 reviews on Amazon.

For similar pink pumps, check out our other picks:

Dylan Square Toe Pump, Nordstrom

Jessica Simpson Pheona Pump, Nordstrom

Beaded Earrings

Blossom Statement Tassel Earrings, $60 (originally $125), Kendra Scott

To top off the look, Martin added a pair of tassel earrings. The color shown on the show is no longer available, but we found the design in a darker green color.

Beaded Tassel Earrings, $9, Amazon

For something a little closer to the ones featured today, we like these white drop earrings. They come in 14 colors so you'll be sure to find a pair to match almost any outfit.

For similar tassel earrings, check out our other picks:

Rubina Bead Tassel Earrings, Nordstrom

Granita Beaded Tassel Earrings, Nordstrom

Debbie Collins

Jeans and a ponytail are the uniform of choice for convenience store worker Debbie Collins. Martin and Licari wanted to give this mom a more glamorous take on her casual staples with skinny jeans and a blazer. We were blown away by the final look!

Black Blazer

1.STATEClassic Notch Lapel Blazer, $77 with code PARTY (normally $129), Lord & Taylor

Martin chose this classic black blazer to add a touch of formality to the look. But a black blazer doesn't have to be stuffy! Paired with jeans, it can be worn in the same way that you'd throw on a jacket or sweater.

Auline Collection Casual Knit Blazer, $19-26, Amazon

For an even less buttoned up style, we like this knit blazer with scrunched sleeves. The single-button design would be great tossed over a dress, too.

For similar black blazers, check out our other picks:

Knit One-Button Blazer, Nordstrom

Topshop Chuck-On Blazer, Nordstrom

Skinny Jeans

Performance Stretch Skinny Jeans In Mid Indigo Wash, $89, Ann Taylor

Dark wash denim is the perfect way to transition a look from winter to spring. Gone are the black pants of January and February! This pair is designed with Lycra for a comfortable, flattering fit.

Levi's Modern Skinny Jeans, $20-60, Amazon

For a pair that's a little less expensive, these Levi's are a classic. They've earned over 2,000 positive reviews on Amazon and come in 12 different washes.

For more skinny jeans, check out our other picks:

Heather High Waist Skinny Jeans, Nordstrom

Step-Hem Skinny Jeans, Nordstrom

Classic Tank

Travelers Classic Essential Reversible Tank, $49, Chicos

This shirt is essentially two tops in one. It's reversible, so you can opt for the high-necked version one day and turn it around to rock a lower scoop neck the next.

Sleeveless Casual Tank Top, $13-16, Amazon

If you're okay sticking to the higher neckline, this tank is a great value. It's gotten over 850 reviews on Amazon and comes in 22 different colors — we might just grab one of each!

For similar black tanks, check out our other picks:

Vince Camuto Tank, Nordstrom

Double Scoop Neck Tank, Nordstrom

For more incredible Ambush Makeovers, check out some of our past favorites:

