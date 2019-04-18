Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

April 18, 2019, 2:20 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Courtney Gisriel and Kayla Boyd

Today's Ambush Makeover is another special one!

Nursing home workers Crystal and Cheryl were nominated by Cheryl's daughter Rebecca Guerrera because they're both so passionate about their jobs and put so much love into everything they do, so she wanted to give a little love back.

"I've never met more deserving women in my life than these two," Guerrera said in her nomination video.

Style expert Jill Martin and celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari couldn't agree more! They spent the morning giving these two ladies the star treatment.

Crystal Norman

Crystal Norman is the receptionist at the nursing home facility and Guerrera said she's admired her because she always has a smile on her face. Martin and Licari couldn't wait to help make that smile even bigger with a glamorous makeover.

Little Black Dress

Satin Bow Trim Dress, $200, Shani

Martin picked a dress similar to this Shani cocktail number for Norman's big reveal! While the dress she wore on the show is no longer available, Martin suggested this as a great alternative because of the beautiful bow detailing at the shoulder.

Belted Faux Wrap Dress, $27, Amazon

If you're looking for a more casual take on the little black dress, this wrap dress could be a great option. The quarter-length sleeves and ruched detailing add a bit of excitement to this classic piece.

Trapeze Dress with Pockets, $15, Walmart

We also like this trapeze dress for an option that's a little less form-fitting. Plus, it has pockets!

Geode-Inspired Earrings

Vina Druzy Drop Earrings, $36, BaubleBar

Martin picked these geode-inspired earrings from BaubleBar to add a bit of sparkle to the look. We love the two-toned design because it can easily be dressed down with a pair of jeans and a smart blouse.

Darget Faux Druzzy Earrings, $10, Amazon

For a similar but less expensive style, these seem like a great option. The earrings are anchored by a teardrop-shaped stud for a comfortable fit, according to the brand.

Pink Pumps

Scalloped Suede Pumps, $130, White House Black Market

These pink pumps were perfect to match Norman's sunny personality. Martin picked them to add a pop of color to the sophisticated look.

Women's Fuchsia Suede High Heel Pumps, $23-34, Amazon

If you're looking for something more affordable, these pink pumps seem like a great option. They've earned a 4-star rating from over 300 reviews.

Shapewear

High Waist Thigh Slimmer, $49, Soma

Martin also chose these thigh-slimming shorts because they're a great foundation for any outfit.

Robert Matthews High-Waist Bodysuit, $20, Amazon

If you're looking for more affordable shapewear, this bodysuit seems like a great option. It's a best-seller on Amazon and has racked up close to 1,000 reviews.

Cheryl Stolfi

Cheryl Stolfi has been a recreational therapy directory for over 20 years and she's also a singer on her church's worship team. Her daughter nominated her for an Ambush Makeover because of all the good she's done for her family and the residents she works with.

"She does everything with love and with passion," Guerrera said. "I don't think I've ever met a person who loves so much and doesn't get the same reciprocated back."

Martin and Licari couldn't wait to give that love right back.

Black Tank

Mid-Length Tank, $49, Clara Sunwoo

Martin picked this black tank because it's a great wardrobe staple. It can we worn on its own in the summer or layered with a cute blazer or jacket.

Next Level Apparel Women's Tear Away Tank Top, $5 (usually $8), Amazon

This similar tank is an Amazon No. 1 best-seller. And for less than $10 it's probably worth a try!

Leather Jacket

Liquid Leather Zip Jacket, $179, Clara Sunwoo

This faux leather jacket is chic and stylish, with a little bit of edge. It's lightweight and perfect for spring.

Showlovein Hooded Faux Leather Jacket, $40, Amazon

This jacket comes in a similar camel color and faux leather material. It also has a detachable knit hood that is stylish and helpful for rainy spring days.

Black Skinny Jeans

Performance Stretch Skinny Jeans, $89, Ann Taylor

These jet black jeans are stretchy and flattering. They are also fade-proof and will look good any time of year.

Time and Tru Core High Rise Skinny Jean, $17, Walmart

If you're looking for a less expensive option, these black skinny jeans are under $20 and super stylish. They're comfortable and versatile.

Levi's High-Rise Skinny Jeans, $40 (usually $50), Amazon

We also like these high-waisted skinny jeans from Levi's. They're stretchy and have a flattering high-waisted silhouette.

Tassel Necklace

Chain Tassel Necklace, $96, Marlyn Schiff

Tassel jewelry is such a fun trend right now. This long chain necklace has a gold chain with dark hematite stones.

Tassel Pendant Necklace, $40, Nordstrom

This gold tassel necklace is a beautiful statement piece to jazz up any top.

Shapewear

OnCore High-Waisted Mid-Thigh Short, $72, Spanx

This sculpting shaper is lightweight and will give you a smooth look under clothes from your stomach to your thighs.

