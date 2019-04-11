Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

April 11, 2019, 2:21 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Courtney Gisriel and Kayla Boyd

At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.



Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue. READ MORE

This week begins a new chapter of TODAY, with Jenna Bush Hager joining Hoda Kotb to co-host the fourth hour of the show, and we're celebrating with a brand new version of Ambush Makeover!

Every Thursday, our team of style experts selects two participants to undergo a head to toe transformation and this week we surprised a deserving couple with a morning filled with primping and pampering.

Style Expert Jill Martin and celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari took the reigns to tame their tresses and dress our dynamic duo in fabulous new duds.

Kelly Moore

Kelly Moore recently lost over 40 pounds and was hoping for fresh looks for both herself and her husband to celebrate. "We want to look as good on the outside as we now feel on the inside," she told TODAY.

Martin and Licari were inspired to give the couple a total transformation.

Skinny Jeans

Ami Skinny Ankle Jeans, $139, NYDJ

Martin selected these classic skinny jeans with a frayed hem because they're the perfect foundation for pretty much any outfit.

Women's Modern Skinny Jeans, $19-55, Amazon

For a similar style on a budget, these Levi's are another great option. Over 2,400 shoppers have reviewed this style for a cumulative 4.5-star rating.

Classic Tank

Long Scoop Tank, $49, Clara Sunwoo

This classic scoop neck tank is another staple that every woman needs in her closet.

Hanes Women's Scoop Neck Tank Top, $4-19, Amazon

This Hanes tank is a similar silhouette and it comes in eight different colors if you're looking to add some variety.

Suede Jacket

Sueded Grommet Detail Drape Jacket, $149, Chico's

To add a bit of edge to the look, Martin selected this suede jacket with grommet detailing.

Faux Suede Motorcycle Jacket for Women, $16-36, Amazon

If you're looking for a less expensive alternative, we like this suede jacket in a motorcycle silhouette. It seems like it'd be great with a pair of jeans or tossed over a cute sundress.

Pendant Necklace

Seed Bead Circle Pendant Necklace, $62, Marlyn Schiff

This long seed bead necklace has a beachy vibe, perfect for spring and summer. It can easily be added to office attire or a casual sundress.

MOLOCH Long Necklace, $12, Amazon

This similar long necklace also features a round pendant. It has a tassel detail as well, making it even more of a statement piece.

Leather Pumps

Leather Contrast Cutout Pumps, $130, White House Back Market

This cutout pump is a trendy twist on a classic shoe. The white and black color combination makes it a great choice for event.

Calvin Klein Women's Gayle Pump, $69 (usually $99), Amazon

These black leather pumps will work with anything from jeans to formal wear. They are a great closet staple.

Shapewear

Skinny Britches Capri, $68, Spanx

These capris are ultra-sheer and available in black or nude. They are great for wearing under pants or long dresses to make you feel secure and confident.

Keith Moore

Kelly's husband Keith also started living a healthier lifestyle and feels more energized to take care of their adorable grandson. He turned 60 recently and admitted the milestone was daunting, but with a stylish new look, he's ready to take on the next year!

Classic Suit Jacket

Ludlow Classic-Fit Double Vent Suit Jacket, $425, J.Crew

This traditional suit jacket is the perfect way to add a touch of formality to a more relaxed look.

Flatseven Mens Fit Casual Blazer Jacket, $70-100, Amazon

If you're looking for a less expensive option that feels a little more casual, this pick from Amazon could be a good option. It's racked up over 500 reviews with a 4.2-star rating.

Slim-Fit Jeans

484 Slim-Fit Jean in Stretch Resin Rinse, $98, J.Crew

To dress down the look, Martin opted for a pair of classic jeans in a slim fit.

Levi's Mens 511 Slim-Fit Advanced Stretch Jeans, $49 (originally $70), Amazon

For another inexpensive denim option with great reviews, it seems like these jeans are a great option. They've racked up over 6,800 reviews and they're currently on sale for 30% off.

Leather Belt

Leather Round-Buckle Dress Belt, $65, J. Crew

This brown belt is a great accent to a his navy jacket. It can also be worn with a more casual ensemble and look just as good.

Marino’s Men Genuine Leather Dress Belt, $15, Amazon

This brown belt is a No. 1 best-seller on Amazon. With more than 4,600 reviews, it has an average of 4.6 stars! Plus, it's very affordable.

White Button-Down Shirt

Ludlow Stretch Two-Ply Cotton Dress Shirt, $55 (usually $70), J. Crew

Every guy needs a white button-down. This option is great because it is made from a breathable cotton and has some stretch for comfort.

Amazon Essentials Men's Long-Sleeve Solid Pocket Oxford Shirt, $18, Amazon

Here is a similar option that is more affordable. It's also available in other spring colors such as blue, yellow and lavender.

For more incredible Ambush Makeovers, check out some of our past favorites:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!