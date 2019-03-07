Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

March 7, 2019, 3:14 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Courtney Gisriel and Kayla Boyd

It's Thursday which means ... it's time for two new Ambush Makeovers!

Style expert Jill Martin and celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari chose two lucky women from the plaza to enjoy a morning spent getting a fabulous new looks.

Stepping out in some glamorous new dresses, we have to admit these two looked like total rockstars!

Gisele Renly

Gisele Renly is in town with her husband to attend a glamorous gala. What better way to prep for a special event than with an Ambush Makeover! Licari and Martin decked Renly out with a red carpet-worthy new look, and we love it!

Lace Sheath Dress

Bardot Sienna Midi Dress, $129, Zappos

Because Renly's in town for a fancy event, Martin outfitted her in this sophisticated lace dress from Bardot. The deep burgundy color complemented Renly's fresh hair and makeup and the classic silhouette can be worn time and time again.

Lace Boat Neck Dress, $30-40, Amazon

If you're looking for a similar style in an a-line silhouette, this off-the-shoulder dress is a great option. It's racked up over 450 reviews on Amazon and comes in five different colors.

For more lace dresses, check out:

Draper James Lace Sheath Dress, Saks Fifth Avenue

Midnight Lace Dress, Nordstrom

Statement Earrings

Moonlight Druzy Drop Earrings, $36, BaubleBar

Martin accessorized the look with a pair of glitzy earrings. The exact pair she picked are no longer available, but Martin recommended these rosy drop earrings as a sparkly alternative.

Gemstone Pendant Earrings, $10, Amazon

For a similar style without the sparkle, we also like these pink pendant earrings. They'd look great with a formal dress or even with a pair of white jeans and a t-shirt during the warmer months.

For more statement earrings, check out:

Gold-plated Pink Statement Earrings, Saks Fifth Avenue

Lily Pulitzer Orchid Earrings, Nordstrom

Amy Egan

Amy is a mother of two from San Diego who watches the show every week with her daughters. She'll be an empty nester next year, so she figured now was the perfect time to try out a new look.

Royal Blue Dress

Adrianna Papell Draped Crepe Dress, $77, Bloomingdale's

This royal blue dress has a classic silhouette that is perfect for the office or date night. It's a great look for spring.

Belle Poque V-Neck Sleeveless Pencil Dress, $25, Amazon

We also found this very similar option on Amazon. It's available in many different color options too!

For more royal blue dresses, check out:

Diane von Furstenberg Long Dress, Yoox

Black Halo Jackie O Dress, Saks Fifth Avenue

Floral Statement Earrings

Primina Flower Drop Earrings, $34, BaubleBar

These big, pretty flowers will surely draw attention. In addition to the silver, they're also available in multicolor and light pink.

Les Bohémiens Oversized Statement Flower Earrings, $15, Amazon

These earrings another fun choice that dramatic, yet elegant. This pair is available in a selection of bright colors as well, including pink, green and blue.

For more floral statement earrings, check out:

Oscar de la Renta Falling Flower Earrings, Saks Fifth Avenue

BaubleBar Glitter Resin Flower Earrings, Nordstrom

To watch some of our favorite Ambush Makeovers, check out:

For more incredible Ambush Makeovers, check out some of our past favorites:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!