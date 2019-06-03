At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue. Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Dads do so much for everyone throughout the year, so celebrating them with a special day seems like the least we can do!

Dads are also notoriously difficult to shop for, but we're here to help.

To help find the perfect present for the papa bear in your family, we've searched the far reaches of the internet, checked in with the dads we know and used data from retailers and industry experts to come up with a list of the hottest Father's Day gifts of the year.

To share our favorites, TODAY editorial director Meena Duerson stopped by TODAY with the full list.

1. "101 So Bad They're Good Dad Jokes," $6, Amazon

Dad jokes might occasionally make you groan, but they'll almost always make you laugh. With this sweet book, full of fun illustrations, your dad is sure to get some new material to repeat throughout the year! It's a bestseller on Amazon in several categories, including "Jokes and Riddles," "Puns and Wordplay," and "Business and Professional Humor," so he's sure to find some cringe-inducing comedy for every situation.

2. The Official Beard Bib, $16+, Amazon

Make messy bathroom sinks a thing of the past with this hilarious tool. Perfect for catching stray hairs and clippings, it'll make cleanup easier, allowing your dad to spend more time cultivating the perfect look.

3. Lululemon Always In Motion Boxers, $28 - $38, Lululemon

These boxers are among the newest men's offerings from the retailer, and their ultra-soft, breathable fabric has made them popular in just a few months.

4. Lululemon License to Train Boxer, $38, Lululemon

With reduced seams and tension points, these athletic boxers are comfortable to wear, and the brand's "Luxtreme" fabric provides plenty of stretch.

5. Hot Sauce Making Kit, $35, UncommonGoods

This hot sauce making kit was a popular gift for dads last year, and it's looking like a hit this year, too! With recipes to help out, he can add his own tasty twist to any meal.

6. Ballpark Map Glasses, $35 for 2, UncommonGoods

Upgrade your dad's barware with these baseball-themed tumblers! Available for 30 MLB teams, these dishwasher-safe glasses include the team's logo and a detailed map of their home stadium, in the team's main colors! They're a must-have for any baseball-loving dad. They also offer a pint glasses version, too!

7. Crocs Reviva Flip-Flops, $40, Crocs

Crocs are making a comeback! These slick Reviva flip-flops are perfect for your dad. With an air-bubbled sole providing a massage effect and precise support, they provide all-day comfort, and come in several classic color combinations!

8. Crocs LiteRide Flip, $40, Crocs

Not to be outdone by the new flip-flop on the block, Crocs' LiteRide Flip was launched last year and has since become the brand's bestselling pair of flip-flops. According to the brand, they're 40% softer and 25% lighter than Crocs' core comfort technology.

9. Nike for J.Crew Killshot 2 Sneakers, $90, J. Crew

These classic sneakers, born out of a collaboration from J. Crew and Nike, have been a cult favorite for years. Initially introduced in 2012, they began picking up steam in 2016, and by 2017, re-stocks were selling out in hours, according to GQ. Each re-release has flown off the shelves, and new colors have sold out just as quickly.

10. Away Backpacks, $195, Away

When first introduced, this stylish backpack sold out almost immediately and quickly racked up a waitlist of more than 9,000 people before being released again in March. The thoughtful design and intuitive layout transformed a classic travel item. Designed to keep travelers organized while on the road, its three main compartments and external pockets are perfect for any frequent traveler — even if that travel is just a daily commute or weekend getaway. Perfect for perching atop a suitcase or carrying on your back, it's comfortable no matter what, and available in several stylish colors.

