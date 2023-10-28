Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Kourtney Kardashian Barker dressed up as her sister Kim Kardashian this Halloween and re-created one of her most controversial fashion moments.

On Friday, Oct. 27, Kardashian Barker posted a photo of herself wearing a floral dress similar to the one Kardashian wore to the 2013 Met Gala when she was pregnant with her first child, North.

On Instagram, Kardashian Barker, who is currently pregnant with her and husband Travis Barker's first child together, captioned the pic, "Freaky Friday," and tagged her sister.

In 2013, Kardashian was heavily criticized for the floral Givenchy dress she wore to the Met Gala as her partner at the time Kanye West's plus one.

In a 2019 video interview with Vogue, the Skims founder explained how she ended up wearing the gown, which was designed by Riccardo Tisci.

"Riccardo was dressing me because he was dressing Kanye. So we chose a really stretchy fabric because I would be growing and we wanted to make sure that alterations were easy and it was comfortable," she said.

Kardashian explained that while she was excited to go to her first Met Gala, she was unsure of the floral print design that Riccardo had picked out, especially since the dress also had an all-black version.

“I was like, ‘I think I should just do the black version,’ and Riccardo was like, ‘No, come on. We have to do the floral,’” she recalled.

Kardashian noted that she didn't change her mind until Riccardo told her something interesting about the dress and motherhood.

"Riccardo had said afterward, like, 'What do you give a woman when she's pregnant? You send her flowers.' And it was such a sweet message how Riccardo described it," she explained.

She added that she still felt "insecure" about the choice but didn't speak up because she was shy and "just wanted to make everyone happy."

"He said, 'Anna really wanted the floral.' And so I said, 'OK, floral it is,'" she recalled.

Although Ye, Riccardo and the Olsen twins — who she said complimented her at the event — loved the outfit, Kardashian said she was hurt once she saw the backlash online.

Many people compared her look to a floral-print couch and a floral dress that Robin Williams wore in the 1993 film "Mrs. Doubtfire."

"I was crying the whole way home because I just couldn't believe it," she said. "There were all these memes about me and this couch, and I think Robin Williams even tweeted it and said I looked like Mrs. Doubtfire, like it was like this whole thing. So I just, like, cried."

Despite the negativity she saw online, Kardashian said she now looks back on that dress with pride.

"Now I love it. Now it's like, sick. I look back and I'm like, wow, they had the vision," she said.

Kardashian Barker's Halloween post comes after she and her sister resolved their Dolce & Gabbana feud on Season Four of "The Kardashians."

On the show, Kardashian Barker said she was mad at her sister for creating a '90s-inspired collection just months after Kardashian Barker worked with the luxury fashion house to create similar pieces for her wedding to Barker.

However, it seems like the drama may be behind them after Kardashian Barker penned a sweet happy birthday message for her sister and now, jokingly pays homage to Kardashian for Halloween.