The stars are already beginning to step out to begin their Halloween festivities.

This year, the spooky Oct. 31 holiday falls on Tuesday, which means people will have the chance to party all weekend long. Celebrities are already putting on their costumes and stepping out to celebrate ahead of Halloween.

There's no doubt that many celebrity parents will be dressing up their kids in the cutest costumes, while coupled up stars might don coordinated looks. Then there will be some who try to pull off a quick, last-minute costume. Some might even take inspiration from our own TODAY hosts and dress up like them.

Check out the stars in their best 2023 Halloween costumes.

Kelsea Ballerini in her Barbie best on Oct. 25, 2023 in New York City. Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images

Kelsea BalleriniThe singer stepped out dressed as Margot Robbie's western Barbie while attending an event on New York City on Oct. 25. Ballerini looked picture perfect in her pink cowgirl look, complete with her bellbottoms and hat.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum got festive before her mega party on Oct. 25, 2023, while out in Los Angeles. MEGA / GC Images

Ahead of her annual — and epic — Halloween party she throws, Klum was seen getting into the spooky spirit. On Oct. 25, she was photographed wearing orange-and-black kitten ears while out and about in Los Angeles.

Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi at Bette Midler's Hulaween Bash. Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

The "Taste the Nation" host attended Bette Midler’s annual Hulaween Bash in a Little Red Riding Hood wolf-inspired look. The celebration was held Oct. 27 at Cipriani South Street in New York City.

Dylan Mulvaney

Dylan Mulvaney attends Bette Midler's Hulaween Bash at Cipriani South Street on Oct. 27, 2023 in New York City. Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

Dylan Mulvaney was also in attendance and looked princess perfect. The Broadway star arrived to the Halloween party dressed as Snow White.