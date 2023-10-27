Skim's latest product launch, a bra with built-in nipples, has fans checking the date.

"For a second I thought it was an April Fools but it’s October," one commenter wrote on the Instagram video announcing Skims' "ultimate nipple bra" Oct. 27.

In the video, founder Kim Kardashian draws a line between climate change and lingerie.

"The earth's temperature is getting hotter and hotter. Sea levels are rising. The ice skeets are shrinking. I'm no scientist, but I believe everyone can do their skillset to do their part," she says, before introducing the new product.

"That's why I'm introducing a brand-new bra with a built-in nipple so matter how hot it is, you'll always look cold. Some days are hard but these nipples are harder. And unlike the icebergs, these aren't going anywhere," she continues.

The product becomes available for purchase Oct. 31, the caption says.

Skims says it will donate proceeds generated from this bra to a climate change organization.

"In addition to our investment in advancing carbon removal, SKIMS is proud to donate 10% of sales from our SKIMS Ultimate Nipple Bra, as a one-time donation, to @1percentftp — a global network with thousands of businesses and environmental organizations working together to support people and the planet," the caption says.

Cohorts of Skims' roughly 5 million followers who have weighed in on the bra are divided.

"This video is so cute and Kim had it going on but hell to the no," a follower commented.

"I thought this was a joke..." someone else commented. On X, people said they immediately thought of "Saturday Night Live:" "I thought this was a SNL parody."

The excitement for the product was stronger than skepticism for others. “This women never fails on her marketing! I WANT TO BUY it ALL,” someone else said.

“That’s wild, but I’m gunna get one,” an X user wrote.

Some saw the "value" in this bra, especially for breast cancer survivors. "Women who have suffered from breast cancer and want that extra boost of confidence, are going to appreciate this so much," one comment read.

“My breast cancer surviving family would probably like this!” another comment read.

Others were reminded of scenes from "Mean Girls," like when the queen bee Regina George turned a fashion disaster into a fashion statement.

"It’s giving “Regina George cut holes in her sweater so I did too,” one commenter wrote. Another made a reference to Karen Smith's famous "Mean Girls" line, about her breasts being able to tell when it's raining: "It’s giving 'there’s a 30 percent chance it’s already raining.'”

This bra was, as one commenter wrote, was "so fetch."

TODAY.com has reached out to Skims for further comment.