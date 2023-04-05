Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share personal wedding footage in trailer for new special

Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker are revealing never-before-seen footage from their three unique weddings last year.

The newlyweds will open up about their romantic ceremonies in a Hulu special called “Til Death Do Us Part” that will be available to stream on April 13. International fans can watch the wedding special on Disney+ and on Star+ in Latin America.

On April 4, the official Instagram account for “The Kardashians,” the famous family’s reality series that also streams on Hulu, uploaded a lengthy trailer from the upcoming special.

“You’re invited,” the caption says.

The clip begins with the 43-year-old reality star saying, “This is our personal archive footage that we are sharing with the world,” as the couple are shown kissing while floating on a boat on the Italian Riviera.

There are a few quick shots of the two embracing and close-ups of her dramatic and intricate veil from their Italian celebration.

“Can you believe we got married three times?” she asks her husband.

He replies, “It’s like choosing a child. I can’t pick the best one.”

The Blink-182 drummer then explains how each of their weddings had a different theme, starting with their Las Vegas nuptials at the One Love Wedding Chapel.

“Vegas was like our wild rockstar wedding,” he says. In the throwback footage, Kardashian Barker laughs while lying on the ground and shouts, “I’m gonna cry!”

Next up is their Santa Barbara ceremony. Barker describes their second wedding as “traditional.” In a video, the pair smooch in a vintage car parked outside of the courthouse as palm trees sway in the California sunshine behind them.

The teaser then focuses on their most extravagant ceremony in Portofino, Italy.

“Italy was just really romantic and classic,” the entrepreneur says. But, she reveals she was just as nervous as any other bride.

She explains, ““I felt like I had so much anxiety…because it’s such a vulnerable moment you’re sharing.”

Kardashian Baker appears to be shaking on her wedding day as a stylist does her makeup.

But by the time mom Kris Jenner walks her down the aisle, the eldest Kardashian daughter seems to have settled her nerves. She links arms with her mom as she glides in a custom Dolce & Gabbana dress that features a lengthy veil with the depiction of the Virgin Mary.

She holds a bouquet of red and white roses in her hand.

The 47-year-old musician recalls realizing in the moment that he was going to marry the love of his life.

“I was nervous, and I knew I’m not going to be able to say my vows without crying,” he shares.

At the reception, the husband and wife are surrounded by family and sparklers as they slice their cake. The mother of three playfully smashes a piece into Barker’s face.

Members of the Kardashian/Jenner family make a few appearances.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner show off their moves on the dance floor and Kim Kardashian gives a sweet toast.

“There’s really no love story like you guys,” the SKIMS founder says.

Through tears, Kris Jenner tells her daughter, “I love you so much, and it’s not even the martini talking.”

Kardashian Baker later gushes, “Our wedding felt like time didn’t exist and it just felt perfect” before the teaser ends with a shot of her and her husband sporting matching leather jackets with “Baker” written on the back.

Baker and his wife also shared the trailer in a joint Instagram post.

After a brief break, fans will get to enjoy plenty of Kardashian content over the next few months. Following the Kardashian Baker’s wedding special, viewers will be able to watch Season Three of “The Kardashians.”

On March 27, Hulu announced the reality series will return for its third season on May 25. The teaser suggests the show will be much more dramatic and intense this season.

In the trailer, Khloé Kardashian says to the camera, “I wish I could tell you this is gonna be a mild, relaxing, serene season. It’s not.”

The only sister who appears to be somewhat drama-free is Kardashian Baker who kisses her husband in the ocean.