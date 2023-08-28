Kourtney Kardashian Barker is ready for baby No. 4.

The mom of three kids — Mason, Penelope and Reign — is expecting her fourth with her husband, musician Travis Barker. In June, she announced her pregnancy when she attended Barker's Blink 182 concert and held up a sign in the crowd that read, "Travis I'm pregnant."

Since then, Kardashian Barker has been sharing photos of her growing baby bump on Instagram. Barker has also been thinking about baby names for their forthcoming child, a boy!

Barker also shares two older children — a son, Landon, 19, and a daughter, Alabama, 17 — with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and has been a father figure to Moakler's oldest child, daughter Atiana, whom she welcomed with ex Oscar De La Hoya in 1999.

As for Kardashian Barker, she co-parents her three kids with her ex and their father, Scott Disick.

Mason Dash Disick, 13

On Dec. 14, 2009, Kourtney Kardashian Barker welcomed her firstborn son, Mason, with her then-boyfriend, Scott Disick.

When he was born, Kardashian Barker says she started to lead a healthier lifestyle.

“When I had Mason is when I really started my wellness journey,” she told WSJ. Magazine in September 2022. “He’s very smart. He’ll tell me, ‘A person was bad because they let me have Cheetos.’”

Mason has also taken a big brother role when it comes to looking after his cousin North, who is Kim Kardashian's oldest child.

In December 2021, he made his views heard when he saw North going live on TikTok, seemingly without permission from an adult.

“I don’t want to disrespect North but I don’t think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn’t correct and stuff like that, that she will regret,” Mason wrote in a text message to Kim Kardashian that she shared with her followers. “I did the exact same thing as she did. I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things that I said. Just in case for safety.”

In response, Kardashian praised Mason for his thoughtfulness and smart thinking.

“I appreciate you looking out Mason and I agree,” she replied. “She felt bad and I don’t think she will do it again but it could be good if you talk to her about it.”

Penelope Scotland Disick, 11

On July 8, 2012, Disick and Kardashian Barker welcomed their second child, Penelope.

During an October 2022 appearance on Amanda Hirsch’s “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Kardashian Barker said that Penelope is her one child she does "not worry about.”

“She’s slept with me every day since she was born,” the Poosh founder said. “And pretty much still still does, unless she has a friend sleep over.”

But other than her sleeping habits, Kardashian Barker said that Penelope is “a mini-me to her core.”

“We’ve spent so much time together and spend so much time together and I just, I don’t worry about her,” she said, adding, “We are so close.”

Reign Aston Disick, 8

On Dec. 14, 2014, Kardashian Barker and Disick welcomed their third child, Reign, and coincidentally, their little guy was born on the same day that his older brother was in 2009.

Once he arrived, Kardashian Barker shared a photo of Reign holding her hand.

She captioned it, “Madly in love with my little Reign Aston Disick.”

For his eighth birthday, grandmother Kris Jenner gave him a shoutout on Instagram in a post that she dedicated to both him and his brother.

“Reign, you are the funniest!!!! You are one special guy with so many facets to your personality!!!” she said. “Both of you have the most amazing qualities and are kind, considerate, loving, so smart, so talented in so many ways, and such a special magical part of our family.”

“AND it’s wild that you were born on the very same day!!!! Five years apart!!!!” Jenner added. “You are both the best sons, grandsons, brothers, nephews, and friends to all of us and I love you so much!!!!!!! Lovey xoxo 😍🥰🥳🎂🙏.”