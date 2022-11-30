Kim Kardashian and Kanye West settle their divorce, almost 2 years after filing

Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West have officially settled their divorce.

The news comes almost two years since Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021. According to the court documents obtained by TODAY, Kardashian and Ye sorted out their child custody and property-related issues, with terms previously agreed upon in their prenuptial agreement.

Kardashian and Ye have joint custody with “equal access” to their four children together; North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, the documents state.

Starting Dec. 1, the "Flashing Lights" rapper will also have to pay Kardashian $200,000 a month in child support. The former couple, however, will split their children's health insurance, as well as education expenses and private security expenses.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West in New York City on Oct. 25, 2019. James Devaney / GC Images

If they ever get in a dispute over their children, they will need to attend mediation, per the settlement. Both parents are allowed to attend their kids’ school events regardless of who has custody at the time. The settlement also notes that both parents have access to their children “on special days like birthdays and, if they should both choose, they can celebrate together.”

Per the documents, the two waived their spousal support.

The former couple, who got married on May 24, 2014, listed their date of separation as Dec. 26, 2020. In March of 2022, Kardashian was declared legally single and her maiden name was restored, according to the documents.

In the February divorce filing obtained by TODAY, the Skims founder claimed that her ex had created “emotional distressed” for her amid the divorce.

“I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress,” she stated.

In March, Ye was banned from Instagram after violating hate speech and bullying policies. And in October, his Twitter and Instagram accounts were locked after his anti-Semitic posts.

Meanwhile, Kardashian would go on to continue to “take the high road” and support her ex as they co-parented their children.

"I’m always just hopeful and no matter what goes on, it’s the father of my kids. I’ll always be protective," she told Ellen DeGeneres on her daytime talk show in March. “I always want my kids to just see the best of the best. I just try to — as hard as it can be sometimes — I do try to ignore it and try to do whatever’s best for the kids. Take the high road.”

In April, she told TODAY’s Hoda Kotb how she’s putting her happiness first.

“We all know someone that’s been through a really hard time in relationships and everyone’s been OK and everyone comes out OK,” she explained. “So you just have to, like, let yourself go and open yourself up to receive something and just be a good person and you’ll get that back.”