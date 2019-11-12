Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, has been rocking one gorgeous autumnal look after another lately, and her latest outfit did not disappoint.
The former Kate Middleton wore a checked Smythe blazer, paired with burgundy cropped pants from the British label Joseph, as she attended the Shout Crisis Volunteer celebration in London.
Stuff We Love
She layered a simple white shirt under the blazer and cinched the trousers with a black belt.
The duchess completed her effortless fall look with block heels and her usual shiny blowout.
At the event, she and Prince William met with volunteers for Shout, a mental health crisis line that allows people to reach out for support via text.
Kate Middleton talks addiction and mental health in rare public speechJune 13, 201902:01
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, launched Shout earlier this year as part of their Heads Together campaign.
The duchess looked chic and confident as she greeted volunteers and heard about the successes of Shout, which has so far logged 145,000 text conversations with people struggling with depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts and other mental health issues.
Kate is known for her elegant dresses, but she has been rocking more trousers and blazers in recent years. Last month, she wore a pair of green culottes to an event at London’s Natural History Museum.
She also wore wide-legged pants and an olive green blazer during an official royal outing last December.
Some royal fans have wondered whether the duchess is taking a style cue from her sister-in-law, the former Meghan Markle, who has been known to love a chic pair of trousers.
No matter what inspired her latest fall outfit, the duchess looked stunning as always!