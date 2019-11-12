Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, has been rocking one gorgeous autumnal look after another lately, and her latest outfit did not disappoint.

It's a such a chic look for fall! Getty Images

The former Kate Middleton wore a checked Smythe blazer, paired with burgundy cropped pants from the British label Joseph, as she attended the Shout Crisis Volunteer celebration in London.

She wore the blazer over a simple white tee. Reuters

She layered a simple white shirt under the blazer and cinched the trousers with a black belt.

The duchess completed her effortless fall look with block heels and her usual shiny blowout.

Even the flowers somehow perfectly coordinated with her outfit. GC Images

At the event, she and Prince William met with volunteers for Shout, a mental health crisis line that allows people to reach out for support via text.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, launched Shout earlier this year as part of their Heads Together campaign.

The duchess had the chance to meet some of the many volunteers who work for Shout. GC Images

The duchess looked chic and confident as she greeted volunteers and heard about the successes of Shout, which has so far logged 145,000 text conversations with people struggling with depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts and other mental health issues.

She and Prince William started the initiative earlier this year along with Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle. WireImage

Kate is known for her elegant dresses, but she has been rocking more trousers and blazers in recent years. Last month, she wore a pair of green culottes to an event at London’s Natural History Museum.

We're taking notes on her gorgeous fall style. Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images

She also wore wide-legged pants and an olive green blazer during an official royal outing last December.

The royal couple looked stylishly coordinated! Andrew Matthews / EPA

Some royal fans have wondered whether the duchess is taking a style cue from her sister-in-law, the former Meghan Markle, who has been known to love a chic pair of trousers.

No matter what inspired her latest fall outfit, the duchess looked stunning as always!