A special group of families living in Windsor, England, got a surprise visit from two well-known neighbors on Wednesday morning.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with military families gathered at the Broom Farm Community Centre near the estate they call home, bonding with fellow parents, playing with children and expressing their respect for the sacrifices they all make.
“Every year during the month of November we pause to remember and honour all those who have served their country here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world,” a message from the couple’s official Instagram account read.
Ahead of Remembrance Sunday, the British holiday that commemorates service members, the royal couple chose to also honor the family members who remain in Army housing while their loved ones are deployed overseas.
“During the visit yesterday, Their Royal Highnesses met with young families who shared their experiences as parents and as couples who are often apart from their loved ones for months at a time,” the post continued. “A reminder that a life of service does not simply describe the person wearing the uniform, but the entire family.”
With a 6-month old son of their own, Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle had a new appreciation for how difficult it must be.
Prince Harry gets emotional talking about baby Archie during speechOct. 16, 201900:40
According to ITV News, the prince explained that he was “in awe” of those who run their households while their partners serve overseas.
"It’s unbelievably hard,” he said. “I have so much respect and admiration for anyone who has to deal with that."
As both a decorated veteran and now father to Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Harry voiced his sympathy for the men and women who miss time with their children while serving their country.
"I can’t imagine what it’s like to miss so much – as they change so quickly,” he said.
Video clips shared to the royal couple's Instagram account showed Harry and Meghan surrounded by children at the event. The royals smiled, high-fived and even revealed a detail about their baby boy to one child.
"Look at all your little teeth," the duchess told a young girl in the crowd. “Archie just got two teeth — tiny ones, right there,” she said of her son’s milestone, as she gestured to her own lower front teeth.
British Army Welfare Officer, Colin Lewis, told ITV News that it was "great for the duke and duchess to take the time to truly understand the challenges" of these families.