A special group of families living in Windsor, England, got a surprise visit from two well-known neighbors on Wednesday morning.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with military families gathered at the Broom Farm Community Centre near the estate they call home, bonding with fellow parents, playing with children and expressing their respect for the sacrifices they all make.

Prince Harry carries a young girl at a gathering of families of deployed British Army personnel at Broom Farm Community Centre. Reuters

“Every year during the month of November we pause to remember and honour all those who have served their country here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world,” a message from the couple’s official Instagram account read.

Ahead of Remembrance Sunday, the British holiday that commemorates service members, the royal couple chose to also honor the family members who remain in Army housing while their loved ones are deployed overseas.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex gets a high-five from the daughter of a soldier in The Welsh Guards during a coffee morning with families of deployed British Army personnel at Broom Farm Community Centre. Reuters

“During the visit yesterday, Their Royal Highnesses met with young families who shared their experiences as parents and as couples who are often apart from their loved ones for months at a time,” the post continued. “A reminder that a life of service does not simply describe the person wearing the uniform, but the entire family.”

With a 6-month old son of their own, Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle had a new appreciation for how difficult it must be.

According to ITV News, the prince explained that he was “in awe” of those who run their households while their partners serve overseas.

"It’s unbelievably hard,” he said. “I have so much respect and admiration for anyone who has to deal with that."

Prince Harry speaks with members of the families of serving soldiers. Reuters

As both a decorated veteran and now father to Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Harry voiced his sympathy for the men and women who miss time with their children while serving their country.

"I can’t imagine what it’s like to miss so much – as they change so quickly,” he said.

Video clips shared to the royal couple's Instagram account showed Harry and Meghan surrounded by children at the event. The royals smiled, high-fived and even revealed a detail about their baby boy to one child.

"Look at all your little teeth," the duchess told a young girl in the crowd. “Archie just got two teeth — tiny ones, right there,” she said of her son’s milestone, as she gestured to her own lower front teeth.

The duchess spoke of her son Archie with the families in attendance at the community center. Reuters

British Army Welfare Officer, Colin Lewis, told ITV News that it was "great for the duke and duchess to take the time to truly understand the challenges" of these families.