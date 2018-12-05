Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

By Lindsay Lowe

Is this a style first for the Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge?

The former Kate Middleton stepped out in a pair of wide-legged pants as she and Prince William visited a British Royal Air Force base in Cyprus.

She paired the flowing, navy trousers with an olive green blazer and a crisp, white top and accessorized with a black belt and a suede L.K. Bennett clutch.

The duchess is power-dressing like a pro. Andrew Matthews / EPA

The duchess almost always wears skirts and dresses for official royal occasions, so her choice of trousers was definitely a surprise. She occasionally wears skinny jeans to less formal events, but this may be the first time in recent memory she has sported wide-legged pants, at least in front of the cameras.

The duchess looked chic in her trousers and olive green blazer. Matt Dunham / EPA

Maybe she was taking a cue from her sister-in-law, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, who has been known to rock a statement trouser.

The former Meghan Markle wore similar wide-legged trousers earlier this year in London. AFP-Getty Images

Whatever the inspiration for this look, she is definitely power-dressing like a pro here.

The duchess’s chic blazer was a royal repeat.

The duchess wore the same blazer in 2016. Samir Hussein / WireImage

It’s from Canadian label Smythe, and she wore the jacket in 2016 when she and her family visited Canada. (Fittingly, the blazer’s design is called the Duchess Wool Blazer.)

The duchess and Prince William posed with military service personnel at the Christmas party in Cyprus. Ian Vogler / AP

The duchess was all smiles as she greeted military personnel at an RAF hangar and handed out Christmas gifts. She wore her hair in a pretty half-up, half-down style.

The wide-legged trousers were a departure from her usual skirts, dresses and skinny jeans. Getty Images

She also greeted family members of servicemembers, stopping to say hello to some of her youngest fans. Wearing pants must make it a lot easier to kneel down and chat with the crowd!

Trousers definitely make it easier to kneel down and chat with the crowd. Getty Images

The duchess definitely shook up her style with her latest pants and blazer combination, and she couldn’t have looked more stunning!

