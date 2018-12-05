Get Stuff We Love
Is this a style first for the Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge?
The former Kate Middleton stepped out in a pair of wide-legged pants as she and Prince William visited a British Royal Air Force base in Cyprus.
She paired the flowing, navy trousers with an olive green blazer and a crisp, white top and accessorized with a black belt and a suede L.K. Bennett clutch.
The duchess almost always wears skirts and dresses for official royal occasions, so her choice of trousers was definitely a surprise. She occasionally wears skinny jeans to less formal events, but this may be the first time in recent memory she has sported wide-legged pants, at least in front of the cameras.
Maybe she was taking a cue from her sister-in-law, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, who has been known to rock a statement trouser.
Whatever the inspiration for this look, she is definitely power-dressing like a pro here.
The duchess’s chic blazer was a royal repeat.
It’s from Canadian label Smythe, and she wore the jacket in 2016 when she and her family visited Canada. (Fittingly, the blazer’s design is called the Duchess Wool Blazer.)
The duchess was all smiles as she greeted military personnel at an RAF hangar and handed out Christmas gifts. She wore her hair in a pretty half-up, half-down style.
She also greeted family members of servicemembers, stopping to say hello to some of her youngest fans. Wearing pants must make it a lot easier to kneel down and chat with the crowd!
The duchess definitely shook up her style with her latest pants and blazer combination, and she couldn’t have looked more stunning!
If you're loving the duchess's look and you want to give it a try, here are some similar wide-legged pant styles:
