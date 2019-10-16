Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is continuing her Pakistan tour in style.
The former Kate Middleton wore a series of vibrant blue and green dresses and tunics during the first couple days of her visit. But for her most recent outing, she sported a more rugged ensemble in neutral tones.
The duchess wore a chocolate brown skirt, flat boots and a leather vest layered over a long-sleeved blouse as she and Prince William visited the Chiatibo Glacier in northern Pakistan. (Leave it to the duchess to look chic and put together even when trekking around a glacial mountain range!)
Her leather vest, from the British label Really Wild, is a royal repeat. The duchess wore it back in 2016 during a trip to Bhutan.
The duke and duchess spoke with glacial expert Furrikh Bashir against the magnificent backdrop of the glacier in the Hindu Kush mountain range.
The royal couple also wore traditional local garb during their visit to the region. The duchess sported a traditional Chitrali hat, a white cap decorated with a red square of fabric and black and white feathers.
The hat is nearly identical to one worn by Princess Diana during a visit to Pakistan in 1991. The late princess visited Pakistan multiple times, and in one special moment during William and Kate's trip, an official presented them with a book of photos from one of Diana's visits.
William also donned a Chitrali hat during the visit, while the duchess tried out a different type of traditional headgear: an elaborate headband decorated with a bright pink feather.
She sported the colorful hat as she greeted members of the Kalash tribe.
Kensington Palace shared a video of the duke and duchess clapping along to some traditional dancing.
The duchess clearly has an outfit for every occasion in Pakistan, and we can’t wait to see what styles she has in store for the rest of the trip!