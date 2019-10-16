The duchess wore a chocolate brown skirt, flat boots and a leather vest layered over a long-sleeved blouse as she and Prince William visited the Chiatibo Glacier in northern Pakistan. (Leave it to the duchess to look chic and put together even when trekking around a glacial mountain range!)

The duke and duchess took in the spectacular scenery. Reuters

Her leather vest, from the British label Really Wild, is a royal repeat. The duchess wore it back in 2016 during a trip to Bhutan.