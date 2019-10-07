Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have united with Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, for a powerful new mental health PSA.

The royal couples, who split up their charitable foundations in July, have reunited to lend their voices to a video by Public Health England as part of its Every Mind Matters program focused on improving mental health.

The clip also features close-ups of actress Gillian Anderson, who opened up in 2017 about her struggles with anxiety, as well as acting legend Glenn Close. The royal couples lend their voices to the background narration.

Public Health England, in partnership with the NHS, have launched #EveryMindMatters to help people take simple steps to look after their mental health, improve their mental wellbeing and support others. pic.twitter.com/eAirA6pIpB — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 7, 2019

"Everyone knows that feeling, when life gets on top of us,'' William says at the beginning of the video.

Harry follows by noting some of the effects of mental health issues like anxiety and trouble sleeping, and then the former Meghan Markle says "there is a new way to help turn things around." The former Kate Middleton then outlines the ways the online program can help improve your mental health.

Mental health has been a particular focus of charitable efforts for both royal couples. Harry, William and Catherine teamed up for a mental health PSA in 2016, and both brothers have spoken openly about their struggles in the wake of the 1997 death of their mother, Princess Diana, when they were still children.

William opened up with Lady Gaga in 2017 as they sought to combat the taboo of mental health issues. Harry has also teamed up with Oprah Winfrey for a mental health series launching on the Apple TV+ streaming service next year.