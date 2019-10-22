At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is having a very stylish fall!

The former Kate Middleton met privately with a group of teens at Kensington Palace earlier this month, and rocked a printed dress with chic autumnal vibes.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with the winners of BBC Radio 1's Teen Heroes of 2019. BBC Radio 1

The palace recently shared photos from the private event on Instagram.

The duchess looked ready for the cooler weather in the Gabrielle abstract midi dress from one of her favorite brands, L.K. Bennett.

The 1930s-style silk shift features a toffee-and-black coral pattern and retails for about $510.

The dress will likely sell out now that the duchess has worn it! John Lewis

It’s still available to shop online from British retailer John Lewis for now. But now that the duchess has been spotted wearing it, it will probably sell out soon.

She paired the retro-inspired shift with chocolate-brown pumps, a simple watch and her signature blowout.

She paired the toffee-colored dress with a pair of smart brown pumps. BBC Radio 1

Prince William also looked dapper in a navy suit as the royal couple met with a group of 10 inspiring teens, honored as Radio 1’s Teen Heroes of 2019.

“Now in its tenth year, @bbcradio1’s Teen Awards is the biggest teen event in the pop music calendar and shines a light on some of the UK’s most inspirational teens, seeing them crowned Teen Heroes of 2019 in front of an audience of 14-17 year-olds,” Kensington Palace wrote on Instagram.

The private meeting happened earlier this month, possibly before the royal couple embarked on their tour of Pakistan.

The patterned midi dress is a go-to fall look for the duchess. She recently wore a long-sleeve printed dress with a similar silhouette when she and Prince William accompanied Princess Charlotte to her first day of primary school.

The duchess is fond of printed midi dresses. Getty Images

The duchess also wore a rose-patterned Emilia Wickstead dress to an outdoor event in September, reminding us that florals aren’t just for spring.

We love some fall florals! Samir Hussein / WireImage

Long-sleeve dresses can be a great way to transition into the cooler months. If you love the duchess’s latest look, here are some similar dresses to check out: