How to hang your sweaters ... without ruining them

We know folding sweaters can take up a lot of dresser space, and it's much easier to see your clothing selection if all the items are hung neatly in your closet. So, what's a sweater lover to do?

We love this hanging method that won't ruin your go-to cable-knit. Plus, it works with any hanger you have at home.

And since the sweater will be securely in place, you won't find it collecting dust on your closet floor. Don't be fooled by imitation tutorials that merely drape the sweater around the hanger — this is the real deal, folks!

What you'll need:

Sweater

Hanger (any type will do, but we recommend non-slip felt)

What you'll do:

1. Fold sweater in half vertically and line up sleeves.

Anna De Souza

2. Lay garment flat and position the hanger so that the hook lays between the arm and body of the sweater.

Anna De SOuza

3. Wrap sleeves over the shoulder of the hanger, then slide it underneath the bottom bar.

Anna De Souza

4. Repeat with the body of the sweater.

Anna De Souza

And that's it!