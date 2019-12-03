How to fold chunky sweaters so they take up less space

The start of the holiday season means that most of us are feeling the cold again, so it's time to break out the winter wear! Whether you're reuniting with your favorite cashmere knit or breaking out the coziest flannel imaginable, there's one downside of comfy winter sweaters: storing them.

Bulky, chunky sweaters tend to take up more space in drawers, but lifestyle expert Elizabeth Mayhew has a trick that'll make them a little less voluminous. Your newly organized drawers will be the envy of all your friends.

Here's the easiest way to fold a chunky sweater:

1. Lay the sweater down flat with the front side facing down.

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

2. Fold one arm into the center.

3. Fold the other arm over the first and into the center.

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

4. Fold the sweater in half horizontally. Pro tip: If you're folding a longer sweater, fold the bottom part up a quarter of the way before folding the sweater in half.

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

5. Turn it right side up and repeat with the rest of your sweaters.

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

While this trick might leave your sweaters wider than your original folding method, you'll actually be able to fit more sweaters in a stack because they will take up less space.

This story originally appeared on Jan. 15, 2016.