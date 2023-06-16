4 genius food hacks from Joy Bauer to pack nutrients into your meals

Are you tired of wasting food and looking for clever ways to enhance your meals? Look no further! I’ve compiled four genius kitchen hacks that will revolutionize the way you cook and eat. These hacks are not only easy but also delicious and nutritious. From transforming peanut butter remnants into mouthwatering sauce to creating a magical “shell” for your Greek yogurt, these tricks will take you on a culinary adventure. Plus, I’m showing you how to preserve fresh herbs and elevate your dish with a simple grated egg technique. Get ready to impress your taste buds as well as your friends and family!

1. Out-of-the-jar peanut butter dressing

Joy Bauer

If you’re like me and find yourself finishing jar after jar of peanut butter, this ingenious trick is a game-changer! When you think you’ve scraped out every last bit, there’s actually a treasure trove of peanut butter clinging to the sides and bottom of the container, just out of reach from traditional utensils — and fingers! But fear not: By adding a few simple ingredients, you can effortlessly transform this overlooked goodness into a delectable, heart-healthy sauce or dressing that elevates salads, bowls, pasta and dipping experiences to new heights. It’s the ultimate solution to ensure not a single morsel of peanut butter (or any other nut butter) goes to waste.

2. 'Magic Shell' Greek yogurt

Discover the enchanting “Magic Shell” Greek yogurt, a delightful trick that will transport your favorite yogurt into a protein-rich, indulgent dessert. It’s as easy as taking a single-serve container of your preferred flavored Greek yogurt, giving it a gentle stir and drizzling the top with a luscious tablespoon of melted semi-sweet chocolate chips. Complete this heavenly creation with a sprinkle of chopped nuts, then let it rest in the freezer for approximately 15 minutes. Prepare to be amazed as the chocolate forms into a hardened shell, revealing a velvety, dreamy yogurt beneath. It’s a wonderful treat, which not only mimics the luxurious texture of pudding but also boasts an abundance of protein and calcium!

3. Herb broth bombs

Joy Bauer

Introducing the best hack for preserving the vibrant essence of fresh herbs: The next time you have a large bunch of herbs (think basil, dill, parsley, cilantro, etc.) that you won’t be using before its prime, simply chop them up and place in an ice cube tray along with broth or water. Then freeze. These coveted “flavor bombs” will be waiting on deck to be added to future stews, egg dishes, stir-fries and soups (like this one!). Fresh herbs not only add flavor but they’re also loaded with antioxidants and other health-promoting nutrients that can help support brain health, ease nausea and anxiety, and so much more.

4. Grated eggs

This is a grate trick — a culinary hack that will elevate your meals to new heights. By grating hard-boiled eggs over toast and salads using a cheese grater, you create a shower of fluffy, eggy confetti. This simple technique instantly boosts the protein content of your dish, while creating tantalizing layers of texture, taste and color. It’s an eggs-cellent hack!

