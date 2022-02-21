IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Grated Egg and Parm Salad

Dress up your sandwiches and salads with these healthy twists

Feb. 21, 202204:19
Joy Bauer
Ingredients

  • 2-3 handfuls mixed leafy greens
  • 1 hard-boiled egg
  • 1 ounce (1/4 cup) grated Parmesan
  • freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 2 tablespoons toasted walnuts
  • 2-3 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • balsamic vinegar or balsamic glaze, to taste

Chef notes

This salad is packed with protein and delicious layers of creamy-crunchy texture. First, I load the plate with a mountain of salad greens. Next, I grate a hard-boiled egg over the top and sprinkle on grated Parmesan cheese and plenty of ground black pepper. As for croutons? I toss in toasted omega-3 rich walnuts to play the crunchy role. And finally, I dress up this power plate with a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil and tangy balsamic glaze. It's a crave-worthy salad worth tossing into your menu rotation.

Preparation

1.

Add leafy greens to a large bowl and, using a rasp grater, grate the hard-boiled egg over the top.

2.

Sprinkle on Parmesan and season with ground black pepper, to taste.

3.

Add toasted walnut "croutons" and dress with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar or glaze.

Grated Egg and Parm Salad

