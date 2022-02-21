This salad is packed with protein and delicious layers of creamy-crunchy texture. First, I load the plate with a mountain of salad greens. Next, I grate a hard-boiled egg over the top and sprinkle on grated Parmesan cheese and plenty of ground black pepper. As for croutons? I toss in toasted omega-3 rich walnuts to play the crunchy role. And finally, I dress up this power plate with a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil and tangy balsamic glaze. It's a crave-worthy salad worth tossing into your menu rotation.

Preparation

1.

Add leafy greens to a large bowl and, using a rasp grater, grate the hard-boiled egg over the top.

2.

Sprinkle on Parmesan and season with ground black pepper, to taste.

3.

Add toasted walnut "croutons" and dress with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar or glaze.