How to fold a shirt in 2 seconds and win laundry day forever

Between sorting, pre-treating and carrying everything from room to room, laundry day can be a pain. You know the conundrum: Need fresh jammies and towels, but would rather be drinking a mocha cappuccino.
After finally getting everything clean, my idea of folding used to involve simply draping clothes over a fluffy chair for a few days (it won’t get as wrinkled that way, right?). But since I discovered this genius folding trick, I can now complete this chore as I play an enthralling silent solo game of “How quickly can I finish this?”
It might be more addicting than Candy Crush!
Here’s how you, too, can fold your shirts in just two seconds flat. Just keep in mind it works best for short-sleeved and three-quarter-sleeved tops.
- Lay shirt on a hard surface. The front should face up, with the shirt positioned horizontally so the neckline is on your right.
- Identify three points on the side of the shirt farthest from you. A is the midpoint of the shoulder, B is at the halfway point between the top and bottom of shirt, and C is at the bottom seam. These three points make one straight line down the length of the shirt.
- Pinch point A with your right hand.
- Lift point B with your left hand.
- Reach your right hand around your left hand to pinch point C.
- Quickly unfold your arms and lightly shake your shirt to move the folds into place.
- Use the table to fold the shirt onto itself.
Bring it on, laundry day!