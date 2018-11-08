Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Paola Songeur

If they were good enough for Beyoncé in 2004, Leonardo DiCaprio in 2013 and Cardi B in 2017, then they’re good enough for us!

Sure, Uggs have faced some contention since the brand’s creation in 1978 and their rise to pop culture fame circa 2004, but if raging ugly shoe fads, fashion week trends and celebrity endorsements are any indication, Uggs are in it for the long haul.

Luckily, we’re not the only ones that think so. For one day, more than 200 styles of Ugg shoes are on sale for up to 63 percent off at Nordstrom Rack.

That means that in one quick online spree, you can address all your winter shoe needs: the everyday, comfy winter boot, the stay-at-home slipper, the coziest kids boots, the blizzard-resistant boot and the dressed-up special occasion boot.

Bailey Bow Corduroy Genuine Shearling Fur Boot, $140 (usually $200), Nordstrom Rack

But of course it doesn't get much better than the classic fuzzy shearling boots. Snag a pair now and you might not take them off all season long.

It's safe to say, we're all in on Uggs this season.