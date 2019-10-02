Some celebrities seem to debut a new hairstyle every week. Others keep the same signature look for years on end. This year, some of our favorite celebrities made massive changes.

Below are some of our favorite hair makeovers on some of our favorite celebrities!

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown went blond in late September. Getty Images/Instagram

The "Stranger Things" star has rocked a blond wig on the Netflix hit before, but now she's bringing the look to life. While she's tried highlights before, this is the first time she's completely changed up her brunette hair.

Britney Spears

Britney Spears followed her sister's lead for this new brunette look. Getty Images

Spears traded her signature blond look for a darker brunette shade over the summer. She said her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, inspired the change when she did a similar do earlier in the summer.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid gave blond a chance this summer. Getty Images

Hadid did the opposite of Spears, going from brunette to honey-blond in August. Hadid usually tends towards darker shades, but the golden hue was perfect for the final weeks of summer.

Zendaya

Zendaya set off some casting rumors with her bright red look. Getty Images

Zendaya set off a series of rumors in June when she debuted bold red locks during a "Spider-Man: Far From Home" event. Many speculated that the star would be joining the upcoming live-action remake of Disney's "The Little Mermaid," but Zendaya quickly clarified that she was just trying to honor a Spider-Man character.

Ariel Winter

Ariel Winter's red waves are the perfect summer shade. Getty Images

The "Modern Family" actress made a more overt reference to "The Little Mermaid" when she dyed her hair bright red in May. An Instagram post showing off the new look included two mermaid emoticons and lyrics from one of the movie's songs.

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts took a page out of her aunt's stylebook for this look. Getty Images

This blond look made Emma Roberts look just like aunt Julia Roberts. The "American Horror Story" actress debuted the golden color and gentle waves in early April.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry's hair has been every color imaginable. Getty Images

Frequent color changes are the norm for Perry, but her sudden change from hot pink to soft blond caught everyone's eye this spring.

Alison Brie

Alison Brie said that she changed up her hair for an upcoming, unannounced role. Getty Images

The "Glow" star switched up her signature brunette shade for a fresh blond look in April. On Instagram, she said that the new do was part of a role for an upcoming project that her husband, Dave Franco, was working on.

Rachel Brosnahan

The Emmy-winning actress debuted the new blond look at the opening night of "What the Constitution Means to Me." Getty Images

Brosnahan premiered a brilliant blonde look at the opening night of the Broadway play "What the Constitution Means to Me," a sharp contrast from her natural, almost-black shade.