Zendaya set rumor mills turning when she debuted a new red hair color at a London photo call for "Spider-Man: Far From Home" on Monday.

Zendaya shows off a new hair color at a photo call for her latest film "Spider-Man: Far From Home" in London. ISABEL INFANTES / Getty Images

She debuted the new look alongside her costars, including Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal, pairing the look with a stylish, gold-detailed blazer and glamorous, high-neck blouse.

Zendaya (with costars Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland) confirmed that her hair is dyed red and it's not a wig. Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

Some fans immediately thought that this was an unofficial confirmation that she would play Ariel in Disney's live-action adaptation of "The Little Mermaid." The rumors of her potential role in the movie have been swirling since last August.

However, the actress quickly took to Twitter to clarify that the new style was an homage to MJ, or Mary-Jane Watson, one of the leading love interests in Marvel's Spider-Man comics who had distinctive red hair.

(While Zendaya's character in the Marvel Universe films is also nicknamed MJ, they aren't the same character — Zendaya's character's name is Michelle. The last actress to portray Mary-Jane Watson was Kirsten Dunst.)

Fans were also shocked that Zendaya had actually dyed her hair, with many asking if it was a wig or another temporary style. The actress cleared up those rumors too, confirming on Twitter that it was a semi-permanent dye.

It seems like the new look is here to stay, but this isn't the first time that the actress has rocked red hair. At the 2018 Met Gala, she topped off her Joan of Arc-inspired look with a short, auburn bob.

Zendaya wore a short red wig in 2018 as an homage to Joan of Arc at the Met Gala. Evan Agostini / AP

Whether or not she's cast as Ariel, Zendaya looks amazing as a redhead!