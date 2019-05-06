Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 6, 2019, 2:41 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

Ariel Winter went ‘under the sea’ for her latest hair inspiration!

The “Modern Family” actress just debuted a vibrant, red hair color that's channeling some serious vibes from her Disney namesake in “The Little Mermaid.”

Winter, 21, showed off her fiery, new ‘do on Instagram.

“Part of yourrrrrr worrrrrld,” the actress wrote on Instagram along with two mermaid emojis, leaving no question that her new look was inspired by the 1989 Disney classic.

Ariel is a Disney style icon. Courtesy Everett Collection

One of her hair stylists, Tabitha Duenas, also shared photos of her new look.

The color is obviously the most dramatic part of her latest transformation, but it looks like she also got a fresh cut, adding long, shaggy layers that perfectly frame her face.

Winter’s gorgeous, coppery hue is a huge change for the actress. Just days before, she was rocking her usual, black strands.

While she tends to favor darker shades, this isn’t the first time Winter has tried out life as a redhead. Back in 2012, she attended an event with strawberry-colored waves.

Red hair definitely suits her! FilmMagic

In 2014, she rocked a fishtail braid with warm, reddish highlights.

She sported a warm, reddish hue in 2014. WireImage

Two years later, she was back with a similar shade on the red carpet.

She rocked deep, auburn strands back in 2016. FilmMagic

And one Halloween, she had fun with a fire-engine red wig.

She once tried out a bright, red wig for Halloween. Getty Images

So, she’s no stranger to red hair, but this Disney-inspired ‘do is definitely Winter's most dramatic (permanent) transformation into a redhead.