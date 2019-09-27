Millie Bobby Brownhas a new hair color!

The "Stranger Things" star appears to be taking a break from her signature brunette strands with a lighter, blonder look that definitely suits her.

Miami-based YSV Hair Salon & Spa helped transform the 15-year-old's locks, and shared the first look at her new do on Instagram.

The teen has switched up her hair color before, adding slight highlights from time to time, but this is the first time we've seen her go fully blond. Well, there was that one time she wore a blond wig on "Stranger Things," but that doesn't exactly count.

This marks the second mane move she's made this week alone. Last Sunday, another Miami-based hairstylist, Dafne Evangelista, gave the actress a totally different look: long extensions.

It's clear the actress is feeling pretty adventurous, which leads us to wonder: Will she make yet another hair change in the near future? Stranger things have certainly happened.

See Millie Bobby Brown's hair changes through the years:

Long locks

This August, Brown debuted long curls for a new role.

Beautiful bob

In recent months, the 15-year-old has been rocking a choppy bob.

Daring do

In the second season of "Stranger Things," Brown sported several daring hairstyles.

Fun with accessories

While growing out her shaved head, the actress had fun experimenting with different styles and accessories.

Pretty in pink

The young actress broke out a pink wig just for fun in June 2016.

Shave it off

For her role in the first season of "Stranger Things," Brown took the plunge and shaved her head.

Blast from the past

As a child, Brown had beautiful natural highlights.

Curly cutie

A 3-year-old Brown had the cutest little wispy curls.