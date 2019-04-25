Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

April 25, 2019, 5:07 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Julie Pennell

Emma Roberts is looking more and more like her aunt Julia Roberts every day.

The 28-year-old “American Horror Story” actress debuted a new look on Instagram yesterday and the blonder, wavier locks are making us do a double take. Let's just say, beauty certainly runs in the family!

“Sunrise blonde & whisper waves,” Roberts captioned a photo of herself showing off her new ‘do, which features bright, face-framing waves that feel like a perfect way to welcome the warmer weather.

Fans on Instagram quickly flooded her comments with messages of love for the new look, with many drawing comparisons to her aunt. “Young Julia Roberts,” one wrote. “Can’t unsee it.”

Julia Roberts has been rocking blond waves for a while now. WireImage

Some of Roberts’ famous friends chimed in with sweet messages, too. Actress Lucy Hale responded with “Gorggggg” while Aly Michalka commented, “Blonde is my fav on you!!!!” Rumer Willis added, “Gorgeous as always.”

This new style is a lot longer than the most recent one Roberts had been sporting — a short and sleek chestnut-hued bob.

But the actress isn’t one to shy away from switching things up. In fact, she does it quite often, playing with different colors (she’s been a blonde, brunette and redhead), lengths and even bold styles, like the micro-bangs she rocked last year.

There’s no telling how long she’ll have this look since she seems to like keeping us on our toes, but one thing’s for sure: We love it!