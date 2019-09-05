Oops she did it again!

After years of staying loyal to her signature blond locks, Britney Spears is back to being a brunette.

The singer debuted her darker 'do on Instagram last night, and shared a fun video of herself making some wacky faces. "Same faces, same dress, new hair !!!!!" she wrote.

The 37-year-old also revealed the muse behind her new look, adding "Yes, my sister inspired me to go dark !!!!!!!"

Earlier this summer, Jamie Lynn Spears went from blonde to brunette, and it looks like her older sis couldn't wait to follow suit.

The pop sensation's boyfriend, Sam Asghari, gave Spears his seal of approval in the comments, writing "Beautiful blond or black."

We've seen Spears go through a whole spectrum of hair colors over the years, but she always seems to go back to brunette at one point or another. Still, we wouldn't be surprised if she switches back to blonde soon enough!

See Spears' past hairstyles

Signature Britney

Long, blond locks are the singer's specialty.

Cute cut

In 2016, the mother of two freshened up her blond locks with a slight trim.

Beautiful bob

Though she's known for her long hair, the singer made a serious cut in 2014 and looked gorgeous with a bob.

Lady in red

JB Lacroix / WireImage

That same year, Spears debuted a totally different look: red locks!

Brunette babe

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

It's not the first time the music industry veteran has flirted with a darker 'do. In 2013, she sported a similar shade of brunette.

Lovely lob

Spears looked sleek with a long bob, also known as a lob, in 2012.

Babe in black

KMazur / WireImage

Blond is her go-to color, but in 2006, the pop singer went totally dark with this shade of black.

Breakthrough 'do

When the singer broke onto the singing scene with her single "...Baby One More Time," she was sporting light brown locks with blond highlights.

Blast from the past

Parted bangs and brunette locks were a signature look in Spears' younger years.