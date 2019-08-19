Summer isn’t over yet, and Bella Hadid has the hair color to prove it!

The supermodel, 22, just debuted a new, blond shade on Instagram.

Hadid looks stunning with her warm, honey-colored strands cut into textured layers framing her face. With her sun-kissed look, she is clearly still in a summery state of mind.

The Instagram post of her new look has racked up more than 1.9 million likes, as well as some rave reviews from her fellow celebrities.

“Blonde bel is my new fav,” the singer Halsey commented.

Hadid also got plenty of praise from members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

“Beautiful!!!!” Kim Kardashian West, who has tried out life as a blonde herself, commented on Hadid's photo.

Kylie Jenner gushed over her new shade in the comments, commenting “Yesss,” and Khloe Kardashian summed up Hadid’s look in one word: “Beauty.”

This is definitely a big change for Hadid, who has rocked deep brunette hair for years.

Bella Hadid (right) usually wears her hair in a dark shade to distinguish herself from her fellow supermodel sister. Andrew H. Walker / FilmMagic

Her dark hair helped distinguish her look from that of her sister, fellow supermodel Gigi Hadid, who has worn lighter strands.

In fact, photos from her childhood show that Hadid's natural hair color is lighter than she usually wears it.

Last June, Hadid sported her signature, dark hue at a fashion event in Rome.

Hadid has rocked dark, brunette hair for years. Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

Earlier this summer, she subtly experimented with a lighter shade when she sported reddish-blond curls at the CFDA Awards in New York City.

Hello, curls! Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

She also recently sported a paler, golden hue on Instagram.

But her latest color appears to be her blondest shade yet. It's a perfect summer 'do and, who knows, maybe she'll continue rocking the lighter look into the fall!