Hollywood's most stylish stars came out to play at the CFDA Fashion Awards in Brooklyn, New York on Monday night.

From silver and sequins to LBDs and sexy blazer dresses, celebrities like Ashley Graham and Jennifer Lopez brought their A-game in jazzy styles that rocked the red carpet.

With so many fabulous looks, we were on cloud nine watching all the red carpet arrivals at the CFDA Fashion Awards. These are the looks we won't be forgetting anytime soon!

Brooke Shields

Getty Images

Shields looked stunning in a sparkly silver V-neck jumpsuit and matching sandals. One of our favorite parts of the look? Her teased, voluminous curls!

Ashley Graham

WireImage

The supermodel was simply divine in this midi black dress featuring incredible bow sleeves. Naturally, Graham added an extra dose of drama with a chic hat and gloves.

Jenna Bush Hager

FilmMagic

Our very own Jenna Bush Hager was simply ravishing in red last night. Her look got daughter Poppy's approval too!

Ciara

J. Lee / FilmMagic

The singer showed some skin in a crop top and high-waisted bottoms worn underneath a crochet overlay.

Lili Reinhart

Getty Images

She's a long way away from "Riverdale!" The actress mixed business and pleasure with a sassy white coat dress and a black lacy bustier peeking out underneath.

Yara Shahidi

Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

The actress looked chic yet comfy in a printed top and bold red slacks. We were most impressed with her gravity-defying braids, though!

Shailene Woodley

WireImage

"Big Little Lies" actress Shailene Woodley turned heads with her one-sleeve blazer dress and electric orange eye makeup.

Heidi Klum

FilmMagic

Klum was ready for a night on the town in her sparkly LBD and matching pumps.

Winnie Harlow

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Pretty in purple! The model turned heads in this bold, purple, feathered minidress, which she paired with rad rainbow pumps.

Gigi Hadid

Getty Images

The model wore head-to-toe baby blue, opting for a blazer and sash, and an out-of-the-box pants/skirt combo.

Bella Hadid

WEISS / Getty Images

Who says an LBD needs to be boring? The model rocked this sexy sequined version that featured flirty feathers and a ruffled hem.

Jennifer Lopez

Getty Images

Orange suits her! Lopez looked totally hot in a sassy long-sleeve crop top and a flowing skirt.

Olivia Palermo

Getty Images

Lovely in lace! The fashionista was pretty in a silver satin halter neck gown with delicate lace detailing.

Diane Kruger

Getty Images

Lady in red! The actress sported a red strapless dress with ruffled detailing at the bust and nude sandals.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Getty Images

The designing duo dressed in coordinating head-to-toe black and walked the red carpet together.

Bebe Rexha

FilmMagic

Rexha showed off her beautiful curves in a black halter dress with plenty of sequins. She completed her fun look with an eye-catching blue manicure.