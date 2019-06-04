Hollywood's most stylish stars came out to play at the CFDA Fashion Awards in Brooklyn, New York on Monday night.
From silver and sequins to LBDs and sexy blazer dresses, celebrities like Ashley Graham and Jennifer Lopez brought their A-game in jazzy styles that rocked the red carpet.
With so many fabulous looks, we were on cloud nine watching all the red carpet arrivals at the CFDA Fashion Awards. These are the looks we won't be forgetting anytime soon!
Brooke Shields
Shields looked stunning in a sparkly silver V-neck jumpsuit and matching sandals. One of our favorite parts of the look? Her teased, voluminous curls!
Ashley Graham
The supermodel was simply divine in this midi black dress featuring incredible bow sleeves. Naturally, Graham added an extra dose of drama with a chic hat and gloves.
Jenna Bush Hager
Our very own Jenna Bush Hager was simply ravishing in red last night. Her look got daughter Poppy's approval too!
People had mixed feelings about Jenna's red cape dressJune 4, 201904:05
Ciara
The singer showed some skin in a crop top and high-waisted bottoms worn underneath a crochet overlay.
Lili Reinhart
She's a long way away from "Riverdale!" The actress mixed business and pleasure with a sassy white coat dress and a black lacy bustier peeking out underneath.
Yara Shahidi
The actress looked chic yet comfy in a printed top and bold red slacks. We were most impressed with her gravity-defying braids, though!
'Black-ish' star Yara Shahidi on why she loves her hairApril 9, 201904:38
Shailene Woodley
"Big Little Lies" actress Shailene Woodley turned heads with her one-sleeve blazer dress and electric orange eye makeup.
Heidi Klum
Klum was ready for a night on the town in her sparkly LBD and matching pumps.
Winnie Harlow
Pretty in purple! The model turned heads in this bold, purple, feathered minidress, which she paired with rad rainbow pumps.
Gigi Hadid
The model wore head-to-toe baby blue, opting for a blazer and sash, and an out-of-the-box pants/skirt combo.
Bella Hadid
Who says an LBD needs to be boring? The model rocked this sexy sequined version that featured flirty feathers and a ruffled hem.
Jennifer Lopez
Orange suits her! Lopez looked totally hot in a sassy long-sleeve crop top and a flowing skirt.
Olivia Palermo
Lovely in lace! The fashionista was pretty in a silver satin halter neck gown with delicate lace detailing.
Diane Kruger
Lady in red! The actress sported a red strapless dress with ruffled detailing at the bust and nude sandals.
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
The designing duo dressed in coordinating head-to-toe black and walked the red carpet together.
Bebe Rexha
Rexha showed off her beautiful curves in a black halter dress with plenty of sequins. She completed her fun look with an eye-catching blue manicure.