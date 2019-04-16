Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 16, 2019, 7:09 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Julia Curley

As a world famous model, Gigi Hadid can make pretty much anything look good. But her latest paid partnership with McDonald’s has french fry fans losing their appetites.

Hadid, 23, spent her weekend at Coachella in Southern California, soaking up the sun, enjoying the music and, according to her Instagram feed, chowing down on burgers and fries.

Though many models say that they often indulge in between big jobs, the unlikely combination of model and fries seen in the photo stirred up some controversy online.

In the ad, the supermodel is posing with a large box of McDonald’s fries. The Victoria’s Secret star is lounging around, supposedly munching on fast food, and the captions reads: “pre festival with @mcdonalds... fed & hydrated, thanks friends!”

Hadid has long been a big fan of burgers. Just last week, she celebrated Char Defrancesco and Marc Jacobs’ marriage with a mini burger in hand. And last year, she shared a burger with Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show."

But burger enthusiasts are a bit fed up with Hadid’s supposed love of fattening foods. Many critics of the model believe that her affection for fast food is misleading, given her incredibly toned physique and access to healthier options.

“As if you ate it,” one commenter wrote. “You have enough money, what's with the pointless ads?”

“The irony of this sponsorship. A delayed April fools maybe?” another critic commented. Other commenters simply took the model’s endorsement as an opportunity to attack the McDonald’s brand.

“I really do not understand why you would promote McDonalds,” wrote one commenter. “In fact, it utterly baffles me why an intelligent, well informed and influential person like yourself would what to be affiliated with such a company. Surely it can't be for the money? There are so many other ways to be 'fed and hydrated.’”

“It’s so sad. You’re promoting unhealthy, bad quality food,” another Instagram user wrote. “You are gorgeous but you are promoting food that leads to obesity and ruins people’s health,” a commenter added.

It seems that Victoria's Secret models can't really catch a break when it comes to any type of fast food. In December, model Kelly Gale was accused of intentionally fat shaming In-N-Out customers by posing for a workout video inside the restaurant.

Hadid, like Gale, doesn’t always live a “Super Size Me” lifestyle. She shares more workout posts on her Instagram feed than snaps of food.